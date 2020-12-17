Days after audio leaked of A-list movie star Tom Cruise cursing out the crew on his film, Mission: Impossible 7, the actor reportedly suffered another major meltdown — and this time, five staffers had enough.

“The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since,” a source told The Sun, revealing that Cruise, 58, went on another rampage on Tuesday, December 15, the same night news broke of his first obscenity-filled tirade.

“Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger, and several staff have walked,” the source added; the outlet reports five staffers called it quits.

“But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

As OK! previously reported, Cruise went postal when he saw two members of the crew standing close to each other, breaking COVID-19 guidelines. “If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone,” an audio tape revealed. “And if anyone in this crew does, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f**king do it again.”

Reportedly 50 staff members witnessed the outburst at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden.

And while the actor, who plays Ethan Hunt and is a producer, may have caught some flak for his f-bomb-laden rant, he also received praise for taking his job and the safety of others so seriously amid the ongoing global pandemic.

Even fellow A-lister George Clooney weighed in on the ordeal. “He didn’t overreact because it is a problem,” the 59-year-old told Howard Stern on Wednesday, December 16. “I have a friend who’s an AD [Assistant Director] on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response.”

Though Clooney said he may have gone about things a different way — “I wouldn’t have done it that big,” he shared — he recognized that Cruise has a lot on his shoulders as star and producer of the upcoming flick, which not only employs actors but many others in the entertainment industry, during a time in which jobs are scarce.

“You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else, and he’s absolutely right about that,” said Clooney. “And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs.”