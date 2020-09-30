Marie Osmond announced earlier this month that she would be leaving The Talk after just one season to spend time with her family and “pursue other projects,” but apparently the talk show host was fired, Page Six recently reported.

According to the outlet, fellow hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood told CBS executives that they no longer wanted Osmond on the show anymore.

“Marie did not leave on her own accord, although she was encouraged to spin her departure that way,” the source explained. “Show veterans Sharon and Sheryl threatened to quit unless Marie was canned. They pushed her to quit but when she didn’t, they made an ultimatum to the network.”

SWOON! FROM ANDREW KEEGAN TO SCOTT BAIO: WHERE FORMER TEEN HEARTTHROBS ARE TODAY

However, Carrie Ann Inaba “pleaded with execs for Marie to stay but she wasn’t successful [in] changing their minds.”

“Now the show is facing extreme backlash on social media,” the insider said. “There are thousands of negative comments flooding their accounts.”

For instance, when The Talk returned on September 21, fans were upset that Osmond was not sitting on the panel and took to Instagram to vent. One person wrote, “I’m not watching anymore. What did y’all do to Marie to make her quit. The show is done. You should get rid [of] Sharon! She is so negative!” while another echoed, “Marie was a good change and she was starting to overshadow Sharon, so Sharon made her disappear.”

SINGING THE POST BABY BLUES: CELEBRITIES REMOVE THE POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION STIGMA

A third user added, “Won’t be watching since Marie was railroaded out!! Nobody gave her a chance to talk the last few months it changed and not for the good! Shame on you women!”

On September 27, Osmond, 60, posted a cryptic message on Instagram. “I will not let anything or anyone throw me off balance either! I’m [sic] know and am firm where my feet are planted,” she wrote.

TALK SHOW TRAINWRECKS! 25 CELEBS WHO TANKED AS HOSTS

“We have the freedom to ‘choose’ HOW we react as the chaos of these latter days unfold. When we keep our focus on God we know there is no reason to fear,” she added. “While the world’s chaos spins around all of us, let’s plant our feet firmly in God’s promises … and as we do, peace and hope will always follow life‘s storms.”