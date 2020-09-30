Marie Osmond announced earlier this month that she would be leaving The Talk after just one season to spend time with her family and “pursue other projects,” but apparently the talk show host was fired, Page Six recently reported.
According to the outlet, fellow hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood told CBS executives that they no longer wanted Osmond on the show anymore.
“Marie did not leave on her own accord, although she was encouraged to spin her departure that way,” the source explained. “Show veterans Sharon and Sheryl threatened to quit unless Marie was canned. They pushed her to quit but when she didn’t, they made an ultimatum to the network.”
SWOON! FROM ANDREW KEEGAN TO SCOTT BAIO: WHERE FORMER TEEN HEARTTHROBS ARE TODAY
However, Carrie Ann Inaba “pleaded with execs for Marie to stay but she wasn’t successful [in] changing their minds.”
“Now the show is facing extreme backlash on social media,” the insider said. “There are thousands of negative comments flooding their accounts.”
For instance, when The Talk returned on September 21, fans were upset that Osmond was not sitting on the panel and took to Instagram to vent. One person wrote, “I’m not watching anymore. What did y’all do to Marie to make her quit. The show is done. You should get rid [of] Sharon! She is so negative!” while another echoed, “Marie was a good change and she was starting to overshadow Sharon, so Sharon made her disappear.”
SINGING THE POST BABY BLUES: CELEBRITIES REMOVE THE POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION STIGMA
A third user added, “Won’t be watching since Marie was railroaded out!! Nobody gave her a chance to talk the last few months it changed and not for the good! Shame on you women!”
On September 27, Osmond, 60, posted a cryptic message on Instagram. “I will not let anything or anyone throw me off balance either! I’m [sic] know and am firm where my feet are planted,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
This was another week of rioting and hateful discord. Not to mention destructive fires, earthquakes and devastating storms. We have watched our values being questioned and even our right to worship God. Freedom to choose feels like it’s in jeopardy. But! It was also a week of joy, peace and great accomplishment. Where was that you say? In my heart! Peace and real strength comes from within and that comes from above. 😉🙏 In my book “Behind The Smile,” I wrote a story about my daughter Brianna as a little girl. I was trying to show her how to use a hula-hoop. I stood in the large hoop, pulled it to my waist and spun it around as I moved my hips very fast from side to side. I said “come on honey, try it.” I placed her in the hoop, spun the hoop around her but she just stood there straight as a board while it fell to the ground. We tried several times but I realized she was right, why would she want anything throwing her off balance. She just stood there standing still and firm and let all the chaos of the hoop fall to the ground. I liken this story of the hula-hoop to all that’s happening around us these days and I will not let anything or anyone throw me off balance either! I’m know and am firm where my feet are planted. We have the freedom to “choose” HOW we react as the chaos of these latter days unfold. When we keep our focus on God we know there is no reason to fear. “Have I not commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed; for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.” ~Joshua 1:9 I was talking to a friend the other day and she said, “you know, I believe this is the storm before the calm.” That idea immediately intrigued me. She is right about the storm, but will calm follow? Storms occur but how we choose to handle them is our choice. Choose calm! Today let’s put our focus on being God’s children. While the world’s chaos spins around all of us, let’s plant our feet firmly in God’s promises… and as we do, peace and hope will always follow life‘s storms. Our God above will bless us as we stand firm and faithful. Have a beautiful day, I know I will… it’s my choice. 🥰👍 #HappySunday
TALK SHOW TRAINWRECKS! 25 CELEBS WHO TANKED AS HOSTS
“We have the freedom to ‘choose’ HOW we react as the chaos of these latter days unfold. When we keep our focus on God we know there is no reason to fear,” she added. “While the world’s chaos spins around all of us, let’s plant our feet firmly in God’s promises … and as we do, peace and hope will always follow life‘s storms.”
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!