Simon Cowell appears to be making a speedy recovery, according to his long-time pal, Sinitta, who reveals that the TV mogul is walking up to five miles a day, just months after breaking his back in a bike accident.

The America’s Got Talent judge suffered severe injuries to his spine after falling off his electric-powered cycle at his Malibu home in August, consequently leading him to undergo a six-hour emergency procedure which included a metal rod being placed in his back.

Because of the horrific accident, Cowell was forced to pull out of any work commitments for the rest of the year, which included his appearances on America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent.

But in a recent interview with The Sun, the 61-year-old’s ex-girlfriend and longtime pal says Cowell has made a tremendous recovery by walking an extensive amount to speed up the healing process after enduring a great amount of pain from the incident that had almost left him paralyzed.

“Simon has worked hard at his recovery and told me he’s walking 10,000 steps a day that’s around five miles – way more than he was before the accident,” Sinitta told the publication. “He’s got one of those watches that measures every step.”

Aside from his daily walks, Cowell has also reduced the number of cigarettes he smokes in a day and regularly exercises whenever he can, while the much-needed support from his partner Lauren Silverman is said to have done wonders on the TV mogul’s mental health, having initially feared he wouldn’t be able to walk again.

“He’s still having a lot of physiotherapy, seeing great doctors and doing non weight bearing pool work especially for spinal injuries,” Sinitta said. “Simon has really looked after himself. Lauren and his team have taken great care of him and he’s being sensible.”

Sinitta, who became a household name in the U.K. following the release of her hit single “So Macho” in 1985, adds that the decision to have Cowell pulled from any foreseeable public appearances, including his work on his talent shows, has allowed the latter to focus his attention on what’s important.

Cowell spends most of his year judging contestants on AGT and BGT, so the fact that he’s been able to step away from his TV commitments has not only helped him with his recovery but also freed up plenty of time with Silverman and their six-year-old son Eric.

“He’s very successful already so if you have a young child and family putting your health at risk for a TV show is not worth it. There is nothing to compare. Simon puts Lauren and Eric first,” Sinitta added.

Cowell is currently vacationing out with his family in Barbados, and after being spotted by photographers on Friday, December 18, he appeared to be in an upbeat mood as he boarded a jet ski with Eric, showing clear signs that his health has drastically improved.