Simon Cowell is reportedly considering suing the manufacturers of his Swind EB-01 electric bike after he was severely injured and nearly paralyzed in an unfortunate accident in August, it’s been reported.

The America’s Got Talent judge was fell off the electric-powered cycle on the driveway of his mansion in Malibu, Calif., and according to The Sun, a whistleblower for the bike company has since claimed that the powerful $26,000 machine was a “death trap” with an accident waiting to occur.

Cowell had no prior experience in using the electric bike, which is said to be 60 times for powerful than normal e-bikes and is usually never operated without specialist training and a lengthy demonstration.

The former employee claimed he had warned his bosses that the 61-year-old could easily “break his f**king neck” while using the bike, especially since Cowell had no knowledge of how to use it prior to enduring his painful accident.

“That thing is a death trap and should never have been sold to Simon without him being taught how to use it,” he said.

“I said to my boss, ‘Are you showing Simon how to use this?’ He said he was just dropping it off and I said, ‘Are you serious?’”

A spokesperson for Cowell has since told the publication: “Simon is understandably extremely concerned for other peoples’ safety in relation to this bike. We’ve been pressing the manufacturer about this and will continue to press them, including in relation to the claims of the former member of staff.”

Sources close to the situation continue by stressing that the bikes had already been banned in the U.K. because inexperienced riders had a high chance of “flying” off if they didn’t know how to control the two-wheeler’s speed and handles.

Following the scary incident, Cowell’s five-hour emergency procedure saw a metal rod placed in his back, according to PEOPLE, after the TV mogul had also fractured his spine, consequently leaving him from having to pull out of all scheduled events, meetings and upcoming work that saw him lose millions in the process.

Cowell’s team are now weighing their options concerning a lawsuit against the manufacturer, where the latter could earn a whopping $13.5 million for loss of earnings, compensation for the excruciating pain he endured, and any medical bills that arose from the surgery.

Shortly before the accident, the father of one was preparing to return to America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent, and while it’s unclear whether Cowell was still paid despite his absence from both shows, he would have undoubtedly taken a payout for being a no-show.

Cowell is believed to have made a speedy recovery since taking time off work to focus on his health out in Malibu with his partner, Lauren Silverman, and their six-year-old son, Eric Cowell, but it’s still unclear when he plans on making his TV comeback.