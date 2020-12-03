Did Taylor Swift throw shade at Scooter Braun in a sneak peek of her “Love Story” re-recording? Perhaps! Swift revealed on Wednesday, December 2, that she gave pal Ryan Reynolds her blessing to use the clip in his new Match ad, which features Satan falling in love with a woman named 2020.

However, Swift is meticulous with detail as always, and E! News pointed out some sly digs at Braun. In one scene, Satan and 2020 take a selfie in front of a dumpster fire, and a scooter can be spotted dumped on the ground behind them. Behind the scooter, the number six is spray painted onto the wall, which is the exact number of albums Swift doesn’t own the masters to.

“Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so … here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!” Swift tweeted.

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

Reynolds hilariously captioned the ad, “A match made in hell is still a @match. Latest work from @MaximumEffort #2020LoveStory.”

Swift’s fans noticed the hints as they gushed about the new version of “Love Story.” “The scooter by the dumpster is EVERYTHING,” one tweeted. “They really made sure Tay’s first re-recording promo featured a scooter next to a dumpster,” another said.

The shade comes after Swift officially got the green light to re-record her old music in November. The six records the “Shake It Off” singer will re-work are Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation.

“I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling,” Swift wrote on social media last month.

The controversy arose when Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, bought Big Machine Label Group and Swift’s masters along with it. “For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,” Swift revealed in 2019.

Then, Braun sold the masters in November for more than $300 million, which was “the second time my music has been sold without my knowledge,” Swift said.

Last month, Swift explained that the “master recordings were not for sale to me.” If Swift wanted a chance to purchase them, she would “have had to sign a document that would silence me forever,” which her legal team said was “absolutely NOT normal.”

There’s nothing Swift does better than revenge, and a source exclusively told OK! last month that the 30-year-old will most certainly come out on top.

“Taylor is going to do everything in her power to win this battle. This bunch of old, white men have messed with the wrong woman. She has already started re-recording her catalog. Remember they only own the recordings, and once she is finished in the studio making the original songs sound even better, there will be no reason to ever play the old recordings,” the insider spilled.