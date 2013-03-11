You’ve already watched our exclusive clip of Corey and Jeremy from tonight’s Teen Mom 2, right? Now that that’s out of the way, let’s get cracking with the rest of today’s Teen Mom gossip. First up? Leah’s new teeth!

Leah Messer tweeted that she got her braces off — check out those pearly whites!

OK! News: Read Last Week’s Teen Mom Week in Review

Kailyn Lowry is prepping for her big 21st birthday that’s on Thursday of this week (stay tuned because we have a special birthday present coming up for her!). And it looks like she’s celebrating with Chelsea and Leah too according to this tweet. But also, could she be dropping a baby bomb on her birthday this year? She and Javi have been teasing fans for days now about a “big announcement,” and everyone’s saying it’s that Isaac is gonna be a big brother. Thoughts?

OK! Exclusive: Courtland Rogers Spills All on Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans is MIA from the birthday party, but she’s plenty busy, ya know, escaping from rehab. But things are no better for Courtland Rogers, who just got dumped by Taylor Lewis, his baby mama, on Facebook no less. Seems like Jenelle had something to do with it too. Yikes.

OK! News: What Did Leah Messer Name Her Third Baby Girl?

As for the original cast? Farrah Abraham has been tweeting up a storm about her involvement at the music festival in Austin, SXSW. Maci Bookout is also enjoying her spring break, where she snapped this gem of an Instagram with her besties in Daytona Beach. Picture proof right here:

What was your favorite Teen Mom topic of the week? What’d we miss? Tweet us @OKMagazine or tell us on our Teen Mom Facebook page!