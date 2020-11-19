The death of Madison Sparrow, a 17-year-old Delaware girl who authorities say was lured into the woods and beaten to death by a baseball bat in October, now has two suspects on the hook for alleged murder.

Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, was arrested two days after Sparrow was discovered dead on October 3. Now, this week on Monday, November 16, Sparrow’s classmate, 17-year-old Annika Stalczynski has been arrested. Both have been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and first-degree conspiracy, according to a release by the Delaware Attorney General’s office.

According to the Newark Post, Sparrow, a high school junior, told her family she was going out with a friend to get ice cream and shop for a birthday present for her sister on the afternoon before her death. The family reported her missing that evening, and an interview with one of Sparrow’s friends led police to question ex-boyfriend Sharp.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

Court documents reveal that Sharp, under questioning, confessed to killing Sparrow after taking her to a heavily wooded area behind a local elementary school. He directed detectives to the locale, where they searched the woods and found an aluminum baseball bat, blood and Sparrow’s clothing.

Sharp confessed he planned the killing with another person, who was not identified at the time in the court documents, but is alleged to be Stalczynski.

It has not been revealed yet what the relationship between Sharp and Stalczynski was at the time of the murder. “I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” state prosecutor A.J. Roop told Delaware Online. “I won’t get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances and they did know each other.”

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

“There have been so many times over the years that you think, ‘This is as tragic as I’ll ever see,’ and then another terrible crime occurs,” Delaware attorney general Kathy Jennings said of the murder. “This is the worst kind, where a child has been taken from a mother and father.”