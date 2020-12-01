After testing the waters several times as guests this fall, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are making things official with CBS’ The Talk. The new permanent co-hosts will join Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba on the Emmy-winning daytime hit show.

Kloots, a celebrity trainer and wife of late Broadway star Nick Cordero (who lost a grueling battle with COVID-19 earlier this year), and veteran journalist Welteroth will officially take their seats on the panel January 4. They’ll replace Marie Osmond, who left the show last season, and Eve, who announced last month she is departing this month after three seasons.

There are big hopes afloat that some fresh faces will help boost the program’s ratings, as it has reportedly lost an alarming amount of viewership especially in comparison to rival network ABC’s The View — which, rumors say, has caused a bit of panic over at CBS.

“Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we’re very excited to have them join the panel,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl in a statement. “These five hosts together present a compelling mix of personalities and opinions that will continue to elevate the series and lead The Talk well into the future.”

Meanwhile, Kloots says she is “thrilled and honored” to join the panel, stating that she looks forward to working with a “very special group of people.” Welteroth echoed her excitement, calling the show an “incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most.”

The Talk has rotated its line-up several times since it launched in 2010, with the most notable cohost departure possibly being Osmond, who was on the show for only one season. According to Page Six, Osmond was axed after Osbourne and Underwood threatened to quit the show unless Osmond was booted off the series. Ultimately, Osmond said she was leaving to “pursue other projects” and spend more time with her family.