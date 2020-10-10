Fans of The Talk are urging CBS to fire Sharon Osbourne and replace her with Kathie Lee Gifford — just one month after the outspoken TV personality was blamed for allegedly getting Marie Osmond fired from the panel.

During her one year stint on the Emmy-winning daytime talk show, Osbourne and her co-host Sheryl Underwood were said to have clashed with the 60-year-old on several occasions behind the scenes, which subsequently resulted in the executive decision not to have her contract renewed for a second run.

But according to The Sun, the latter wasn’t surprised by her firing on the grounds that she “felt like an outsider” from the start.

On Friday’s episode of The Talk, Gifford joined Osbourne, Underwood, Eve, and Carrie Ann Inaba to discuss her new rom-com flick, Then Came You, and after her segment had aired, fans were quick to call for Osbourne’s firing, convinced that the popular news anchor would make a much better fit at the table.

“First time they have had Kathie Lee to be a guest on your show. Did you think the show needed someone with morals,” one angered fan wrote on Twitter.

“I think you had that with Marie and Sharon you treated her terrible. You are ridiculous!” another person wrote.

“Why don’t producers try to get Kathie Lee aboard as a new cohost,” a third user insisted, feeling rather passionate on the idea of having Osbourne replaced. “For some reason this season is lacking something special. It’s time for a revamping… can’t watch anymore.”

Midway through the episode, Osbourne took a few minutes to address recent claims that she had any involvement in Osmond’s departure from The Talk, declaring that the allegations were simply untruthful.

“There have been a couple of recent articles in the press, from an unnamed source, suggesting we have some influence over personnel decisions that were made on this show,” she said. ”We’d like to set the record straight. It’s unfair and unfounded and that’s all we’re going to say.”

Interestingly enough, during Gifford’s segment on the show, she highlighted the importance of kindness to others and how people should “always treat everybody exactly the same,” which some viewers deemed to be a slight jab at Osbourne over claims that she allegedly steered the wheel in getting Osmond off the show.

“From the guard at the gate to the executive producer, Lord don’t ever let me think that anybody is more valuable or more important than the next person,” Gifford said.

“For the final show and I said goodbye to the guard at the gate of course who I’d said hello to the first day. As I walked away my daddy told me later that as he walked by he said, ‘May I tell you something? … I just want you to know that every time your daughter came through this gate love came with her,'” she continued.

Fans couldn’t help but think that Gifford’s comment had something to do with Osbourne and Underwood’s supposed feud.

“I thank Kathie Lee for giving a HUGE dig to Sharon and Sheryl. Treat people with kindness,” one fan had commented on Twitter, while another echoed similar words: “And how important it is to be ‘really kind’ not to pretend. Take note The Talk (Sharon, Sheryl).”