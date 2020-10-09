While most of us while quarantining in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis — a.k.a. we probably delved further into the fridge more often than we would have liked — Rebel Wilson decided to embark on her “Year of Health.”

And, the results have been nothing short of amazing, with the Pitch Perfect inching closer and closer each day of getting down to her goal weight 165 pounds. Now, she’s just 6.5 pounds away.

So, what’s the actress’ secret? A combination of hard work and following the Mayr Method diet plan, which focuses on foods with high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish, and sheep’s milk yogurt. In the plan, dieters are meant to chew slowly, which has helped the star come this close to achieving her goal.

The blonde beauty has been also been working with the celeb trainer Jono Castano, who also revealed how she is managing to kick ass.

“And obviously results speak so much when you get someone amazing results — you know, we talk about Rebel — a lot of people see that, and they see the quality of work,” Castano told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

The 40-year-old has been documenting her transformation on social media — celebrating each and every milestone in her journey.

And, she’s been having fun doing it, too.

This past weekend, she posted how she “felt proud of myself.”

