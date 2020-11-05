Three members of a family in South Wales have lost their lives in a battle with COVID-19, all within a week of each other, according to local news.

Gladys Lewis, 74, and her sons Dean Lewis, 44, and Darren Lewis, 42, all fought the virus and died over a five-day span, leaving various family members behind to grieve. Gladys was the first to pass away while at the hospital, followed by Dean a mere day later at the family home. Darren followed them in death on November 2 while in the ICU.

Gladys Lewis, above. Photo: Facebook

A family friend started a GoFundMe page to assist grieving widower and father David Lewis, who is faced with funding three funerals. The page suggested that other family members have tested positive for the virus as well. They are having a difficult time managing quarantine and dealing with their pain, as well as the suffering of the children of the deceased.

Surviving sister, Debbie, with brothers Darren and Dean, during happier times. Photo: Facebook

“As you can imagine their grief is unbearable. They’re not able to get out and have 4 teenage boys to occupy and 3 children under 3. Who are all suffering their loss of their Nan/dad/uncle,” the friend wrote. “Any donation would be greatly appreciated by myself and the others who know this family and know how much of a giving family they are…this family participates in so much charity work. And its only right that we please come together for them in their time of need.”

So far, the fund has raised nearly all of its goal, which translates to roughly $6,500 in American dollars.

“As a family, we are extremely grateful to each and every person that has offered us help in any way and are taking some comfort from the hundreds of condolence messages we have all received,” Dean’s widow, Claire, told The Sun.

Dr. David Miller, who works at a local medical center and has been helping the family, had some thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic in general: “This has had a devastating effect on the family and I wish people would take this pandemic seriously.”