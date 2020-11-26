Back in action? Katie Couric is mulling over a return to network news — at a serious price!

An OK! insider reveals that the 63-year-old former Today co-host — who held a series of high-profile network gigs before exiting her daytime talk show in 2014 — is being simultaneously pursued by competing networks for a splashy comeback.

KATIE COURIC OPENS UP ABOUT HER BITTERSWEET LOVE STORY

But whoever wins over the amiable news veteran, who’s been enjoying low-key married life with hubby John Molner, will have to pay up: “It would take $10 million to get her on board,” says the insider.

“Katie’s seen and done it all and tests well with viewer panels, plus she has amazing connections,” the source explains. The networks know that the beloved journalist’s talent is hard to come by these days, adds the insider, “so they’re willing to move mountains to get her back.” We smell a bidding war as she prepares for her return.

The blonde beauty has become one of the top personalities in the TV news business over the years. In 2006, she was named the first solo female anchor of CBS Evening News, and in 2012, she became the host of the ABC talk show, Katie.

JANE FONDA, KATIE COURIC & LAURA PREPON LIGHT UP THE WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER AWARDS

These days, Couric is keeping busy with her podcast and writing her upcoming memoir, Unexpected, which is set to release in 2021.

“I’ve had this extraordinary career and personal life that spans over 40 years. It’s shocking for me to say, but so much has changed — especially for women in the workplace,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “I’m writing about my personal experience, but I’m using the backdrop of 40 years in our nation’s history that I’ve witnessed. So much of it’s all recorded, too. My place is full of boxes and boxes of tapes, articles and photographs.”

Despite having a lot of down time during the coronavirus pandemic, Couric hopes to tell more stories along the way. “The thing that I’ve tried to do through my company and my social media channels — and that’s a lot of people I have access to — is talking about the people who lost their lives,” she shared. “There’s a trickle-down effect of this pandemic and its tentacles reach so far and wide in terms of the people affected.”

CHER, DYLAN O’BRIEN REACT TO AMY CONEY BARRETT’S SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION

“There’s no end to the stories — whether it’s somebody who is unemployed or asking what impact this has on domestic violence and child abuse. Nothing really conveys the heartache of this unprecedented period in our lives like the stories of actual people. To me, the most effective kind of journalism makes you able to relate and helps you understand what people are going through,” she added.