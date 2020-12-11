The saga continues! Erika Jayne’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is facing another lawsuit as he allegedly entered into five lease agreements with Wells Fargo.

The firm agreed to finance the lease of some office equipment in his Los Angeles and San Bernardino offices, but according to the bank, Girardi’s company did not continue to make the monthly payments for July and August, despite the agreement requesting monthly payment.

The unpaid bills include taxes, overages, rent, maintenance, a purchase option and late feels.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Girardi owes $822,715,51 as well as an interest rate of 10% per year from the default date. The lease terms also allow Wells Fargo to seize the assets due to Girardi’s alleged default.

This is the second legal battle the attorney has found himself in amid his messy divorce from Jayne. Jayne and Girardi are being sued by Edelson PC on behalf of the families of victims on Lion Air Flight 610 for using their split to embezzle money. The funds were allegedly used “in order to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles.”

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former couple is “on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds,” and their breakup is actually “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect” their assets from debt collectors.

This also comes a month after Jayne filed for divorce after 21 years of marriage. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Jayne wrote in a statement on November 3. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Jayne sought out spousal support, which was shut down by Girardi, who also requested that Jayne pay his legal fees. The former flames did not sign a prenup, and Jayne admitted in the past that she didn’t see the need for one because she wed a “very powerful lawyer” so “a prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway.”

“So it doesn’t matter whether you had one or you didn’t, it’s going to be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!” she said.

“Erika and Tom have led separate lives for years,” an insider told In Touch in November, which might not come as a surprise as Girardi rarely appeared on RHOBH. “[She] would go off touring and doing her own thing, and Tom would do his.” During quarantine, they “realized it wasn’t working.”

“The pandemic is having a mental impact on everyone, and Erika’s been reflecting on what she wants moving forward. Being married to Tom isn’t part of her plan,” the source said.

While being married to Girardi isn’t something Jayne wants in her future, it sounds like they’re going to be entangled for a little longer as they work through several legal battles.