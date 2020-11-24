Over the weekend, Euphoria actor Lukas Gage went viral on Instagram for posting his virtual audition over Zoom, during which the director insulted Gage’s “tiny apartment” — thinking he was on mute.

Though Gage, 25, took the high road and didn’t share the name of the man in a position of power, it has been revealed that Tristram Shapeero was the voice on the other end of the Zoom call, according to multiple outlets.

The high-profile British television director has been linked to popular series such as Community, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Never Have I Ever and Veep.

“I don’t have any apology because I didn’t say anything bad,” Shapeero told TMZ, when he was approached on the street by a reporter, adding that the context of his statements needs to be properly evaluated. “You have to look up the definition … it was three months ago. Actually, I’m not going to say anything right now because we are talking to some PR people, but there will be a statement at some point.”

On November 20, Gage posted a clip to his Instagram that featured the beginning of his audition, writing: “psa: if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom mtgings 😝.”

The video — in which the director said (thinking he was on mute), “These poor people live in these tiny apartments. I’m looking at his background, and he’s got his TV…” — has since went viral, garnering nearly 900,000 views.

In response to Shapeero, Gage gave a nervous laugh and simply replied, “I know it’s a sh**ty apartment, that’s why … give me this job so I can get a better one.”

Naturally, theatre and film actors alike responded to Gage’s post with support, saying how well he handled the situation.

Shapeero plans to release a statement. Still, a source said, “Tristram is just mortified, he just wants to really apologize to Lukas and make it plain that this is not his usual behavior.”

As for Gage? Well, he apparently did not book the job, Page Six reports. However, he is too busy to be bothered, on location in Hawaii with Molly Shannon.

Shapeero has not yet made further comment on the social media snafu.