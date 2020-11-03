A 58-year-old woman from the Salt Lake City, Utah, area has been charged with stabbing her elderly mother to death, according to local news.

When police were called to 84-year-old Carol Donlay‘s home on October 23, they arrived expecting to find her in cardiac arrest per the summons. Instead, they found her dead in bed with multiple stab wounds.

Donlay’s granddaughter had made the call, having checked up on her grandmother when her doctor alerted family saying her pacemaker was no longer working. Finding that her grandmother was unconscious and not breathing, she also observed blood, then called the police for help.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

Investigators pronounced Donlay dead, observed “bloody injuries” on her chest, then discovered blood leading to the bedroom door of Lori Donlay, Carol’s daughter who lived with her. Further searching turned up a bloody knife in the bathroom which laid between the two women’s bedrooms; plus blood on Lori’s clothing, sheets and even in her hamper contents.

When police subsequently arrested Lori, she told them that her mother “deserved it and now she’s in a better place.” She refused to state a reason, saying she would “take it to the grave,” and adding that she planned to plead guilty and go to prison.

According to the charges, Lori also noted that she had been in her bedroom for two weeks because she was “tired and sick of dealing with people,” and said that her mother “was always accusing [her] of stealing from her.”

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

Lori Donlay was charged October 30 with murder. Her family members have stated that she has a long history of mental illness. A friend of the family started a GoFundMe for burial expenses, terming Lori “schizophrenic,” and adding, “We have tried getting her help for years, and every time was told that if she was not a danger to herself or anyone else at that moment there was nothing they could do.

“Now her grandmother is gone and will be missed, by her two granddaughters and five great grandchildren,” the fundraiser description continued. “She only had one daughter that took her life away due to her illness.”