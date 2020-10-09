Even though Chris Watts murdered his wife, Shanann Watts, and his two kids, Bella, 4, and Celeste, in 2018, his parents don’t think less of him.

Originally, Chris — who was having an affair with a coworker before he murdered his wife — reported his wife and kids missing, but later on, he confessed that he strangled them all. As a result, he buried Shanann’s body in a shallow grave and dumped his daughters’ bodies in an oil tank field.

In a new Netflix documentary, American Murder: The Family Next Door, viewers got an inside look at Chris’ marriage to Shanann, and text messages between the two were revealed.

“Chris doesn’t know anything about the documentary, we told him nothing about it,” Chris’ mom, Cindy, 64, told The Sun. “People come up with all these narratives. None of it is true. I’m living it, and I have been living it every single day for two years.”

Cindy added that “there was so much left out” of the one-off episode and that she was “shocked” that the home videos were aired on television, adding that she would have “preferred” those to not be seen.

“It’s nothing he hasn’t lived through, he saw it, they didn’t even show all the conversations that Christopher had with his dad, they didn’t show anything, there so much left out,” she noted.

Chris’ father, Ronnie, 63, noted that Chris has “not been able to watch [the documentary], he was never told about it or asked about it.”

Chris’ parents were asked if they wanted to see the flick before it aired on the streaming service, but they declined.

“We still love our son no matter what and we miss our grandbabies,” he said. “We’re trying to move forward but it’s a very hard task.”

Meanwhile, Watts — who is currently behind bars in Wisconsin — has been keeping busy while locked up. “He got a lot of letters at first,” a source told PEOPLE. “Many of them are from women who thought he was handsome and felt compassion for him. He has nothing better to do, so he wrote them back. And he started having pen pals. A couple of them stood out, and they’ve kept in contact.”

“They have compassion on him, despite what he did,” the insider shared. “He gets letters from women who want to connect with him, you know, romantically. He responds because he doesn’t have anything better to do.”