After appearing on air unfocused and behaving erratically on Friday, October 23, daytime talk show host Wendy Williams is addressing fans’ concerns that her health and/or sobriety may be in danger.

“I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you,” the 56-year-old stated on Monday, October 26, explaining that sometimes — just like anyone else — her workday doesn’t shape up all that great.

“I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work. An effort put in for the hour I’m out here, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.”

However, it appears that many days have not been perfect, according to an inside source who tells OK! that things have gotten terrible at the show since it re-aired in September following a several-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Staff members are frightened to go to work, and producers have repeat and evergreen episodes on and at the ready in case Williams could potentially endure another breakdown on live TV.

“Behind-the-scenes at the show it’s not good. There is something very off with Wendy again, like she is on something,” the source explained. “Her behavior is erratic and getting worse each day. The staff are at a total loss and frightened to go to work each day.”

Williams’ former MC, DJ Boof, who is not appearing on the new season of her show for unconfirmed reasons, left a comment on Instagram that suggests a similar sentiment. “Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs,” he wrote. “This is going to play out bad.”

Friday’s show saw Williams — who revealed in 2019 that she was recovering from addiction-related problems — slurring and mispronouncing words, taking long pauses and generally behaving oddly while on air.

Many believe her substance abuse issues stem directly from her rocky split with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, who allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. The TV personality finalized her divorce from the TV producer in January after 22 years of marriage. The former couple shares 20-year-old son Kevin Jr..