If you voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential election, you’re not the only one looking forward to seeing him move into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The day-to-day staff at the White House seems to be counting the minutes until that day, as well.

According to a report from TMZ, residential staffers — including cleaning, maintenance and kitchen workers — are currently “walking on eggshells” while on the job, trying to steer clear of Donald Trump. The President’s post-election loss fury, as well as the relentless media commotion, has apparently turned the atmosphere unbearably toxic throughout the building — enough to reportedly make employees terrified that if they make a single mistake, they’ll be, well… ‘fired.’

The report also noted that Trump’s administration has not been a particular favorite of the staffers, many of whom have worked at the White House for decades. Allegedly the Trump camp is chilly and stiff — and while Trump himself is said to not be rude, he apparently isn’t as cool as past commander-in-chiefs.

Those who worked at the White House while Barack Obama was in office are, of course, already familiar with Biden and his family in his role as VP, and it sounds as if they are looking forward to welcoming him back in the head honcho spot.

Trump himself, naturally, is not ready to vacate the premises anytime soon, having fired off lawsuits at various states on voter fraud claims and continuing to tweet to followers that “we will win.” Close members of his circle — including sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — also are reluctant to concede the election to Biden.

Further adding potential tension: Others are pleading with him accept his loss, including his wife, Melania Trump.

“For the past four years Melania has missed her life in New York. She loves the city and the lifestyle she used to have and cannot wait to get it back at Trump Tower. She basically put her life on hold to be with her husband in D.C. She never wanted any of this,” an insider told “Naughty But Nice” podcast host Rob Shuter.