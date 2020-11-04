Well, that didn’t take long! Even before voting was completed, the Trump family is getting lots of reality TV offers, with Ivanka Trump proving to be the star of the bunch and at the top of everyone’s list.

“You have to remember that reality TV made this family superstars. It was appearing on The Celebrity Apprentice next to their father, Donald Trump, that made Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric into primetime stars. For the kids to return to reality TV shouldn’t be a surprise and neither should be the fact that Ivanka is the family member that is getting the most offers, including interest from Dancing With the Stars,” a top TV insider exclusively tells OK!. “The real question isn’t if the show wants her, it is if Ivanka will want to hit the ballroom floor now that she is one of the most famous daughters in the world.”

CELEBS WHO VOTED FOR THE FIRST TIME — MEGHAN MARKLE, RYAN REYNOLDS & MORE

And, at the moment at least, that answer would be no since Ivanka is focused on much bigger projects.

“Ivanka is getting more offers than she has ever received in her life. She could have her own primetime cable show if she wanted it. Winner of the mirrorball trophy might be nice for her brothers Eric or Donald Jr., but Ivanka isn’t interested in it,” adds a pal.

“She knows that what she does right now will determine her future for years to come. She isn’t opposed to going back to reality shows, after all, her dad became the President after his reality show. But the shows she is looking to create are much more similar to The Celebrity Apprentice and Shark Tank than Dancing With the Stars or The Real Housewives!” the source explains.

TRUMP VS. BIDEN — A LOOK AT THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST THEM

As of Wednesday, November 4, the United States still does not know who has won the election. However, that didn’t stop Donald, 74, from declaring himself the champion. “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” he said. “This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.

“A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won’t stand for it,” he added.

Trump also noted that votes shouldn’t be counted anymore, but it’s against the law to do that. “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” he tweeted. Twitter has since marked the President’s statement as misleading and incorrect information.