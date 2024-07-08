'Time to Stop F------ Around': Filmmaker Rob Reiner Demands President Joe Biden 'Step Down' Ahead of 2024 Election
Rob Reiner would like for President Joe Biden to remove himself from the 2024 presidential race before it is too late.
"It’s time to stop f------- around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down," the filmmaker, 77, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, July 7.
After the June 27 debate against Donald Trump, Biden, 81, caused concern after he was seen freezing up multiple times, in addition to losing his train of thought.
Reiner is the latest celebrity to call on Biden to step down, following Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Damon Lindelof and Abigail Disney.
Despite Biden receiving so much blowback, he insisted he's not going anywhere.
While campaigning in Pennsylvania on Sunday, he told his supporters: “I, honest to God, have never been more optimistic about America’s future if we stick together."
One day later, he stuck to his story.
“I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” Biden wrote in the letter to congressional Democrats, which was obtained by CNN on July 8.
“The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end. We have one job. And that is to beat Donald Trump. We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us,” Biden concluded. “It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”
Shortly after the letter was released, Biden called into MSNBC's Morning Joe, but some of his remarks made headlines yet again for rambling on.
“Well look — Democrats — Joe, let me say it this way, the reason I’ve been on the road so much, all over the country, while Trump is riding around in a golf cart, filling out his golf cart before, golf cart before he even hits the ball — but anyway, he hasn’t been anywhere in 10 days, I’ve been all over the country, No. 1,” he said.
He continued: “And I’ve gone over the country for several reasons, one, to make sure my instinct was right about the party still wanting me to be the nominee. And all the data, all the data shows that the average Democrat out there who voted, 14 million of them who’ve voted for me, still want me to be the nominee, No. 1.”