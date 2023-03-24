'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Called 911 After Ex Michael Halterman 'Became Violent' Over Impending Divorce

The police filing also noted the couple's young boys were present in the home at the time of the altercation, but clarified that neither Amy, 35, nor Michael, 40, were under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the officer arrived at the property on Friday afternoon.

The dispute started because "Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn't want to," per the officer's documentation.

As OK! previously reported, Amy took the boys from their shared home last month and is currently living with her older sister, Tammy, 36, but did not petition for divorce at that time. 17 days after the 911 call incident, Michael filed for divorce with the state of Kentucky himself.