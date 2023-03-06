'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Shades Husband Michael Halterman After Messy Split As She Gushes About Newborn Son
Throwing shade? Amy Slaton subtly snubbed her estranged husband, Michael Halterman, in a recent post for their newborn son, Glenn, and it didn't take long for fans to notice.
"Happy 8 months baby," the 1000-Lb Sisters star wrote alongside the cutest photo of her little one.
"Mama, and [her other child] Gage and everyone love u baby!!!!" Slaton added, failing to mention Halterman after they reportedly split at the end of February.
The reality star's 491,000 Instagram followers quickly flooded her comments section to gush over the adorable baby boy, though some also pointed out the subtle shade of Halterman — who seemed to be purposefully left out of the post's caption.
"The fact that she intentionally named herself and Gage & leave out Michael says a lot," one person noted, as another added, "why didn't she make special mention of his father just as she did for herself and Gage? Did I miss something?"
Others expressed their support for the YouTuber, with one individual stating, "I just saw the episode where you were questioning whether you were a good mama or not. You are an incredible mama and it shows even through the TV screen. Love seeing you with your boys!!"
- On-Set Tensions Revealed: '1000-Lb Sisters' Stars Don't Like Amy Slaton's 'Lazy' Husband Michael Halterman
- Newly Single '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Looks Sad In First Sighting Since Leaving Her Husband
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton & Ex Michael Halterman Privately Fought Over Sons' Appearances On Show Before Calling It Quits: Source
The seemingly snarky Instagram upload comes just one week after news broke that Slaton had left her husband of four years and moved into her sister Tammy's home with the couple's 2-year-old son, Gage, and 8-month-old son, Glenn, as OK! previously reported.
"Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids," an insider revealed on Monday, February 27.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They've been having trouble since last year," the source explained of the duo's rocky relationship.
An additional insider later confirmed Halterman's disappointing behavior, revealing the entire family isn't fond of his sluggish and bitter tendencies.
"No one in the family likes Michael," a separate source spilled on Friday, March 3. "They think he's lazy with the kids, and jealous of the attention Amy gives to the boys."
Slaton has yet to officially file for divorce from Halterman or confirm the spouses' split.