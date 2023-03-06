OK Magazine
'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Shades Husband Michael Halterman After Messy Split As She Gushes About Newborn Son

amy slaton pp
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM
By:

Mar. 6 2023, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Throwing shade? Amy Slaton subtly snubbed her estranged husband, Michael Halterman, in a recent post for their newborn son, Glenn, and it didn't take long for fans to notice.

"Happy 8 months baby," the 1000-Lb Sisters star wrote alongside the cutest photo of her little one.

amy slaton baby
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

"Mama, and [her other child] Gage and everyone love u baby!!!!" Slaton added, failing to mention Halterman after they reportedly split at the end of February.

The reality star's 491,000 Instagram followers quickly flooded her comments section to gush over the adorable baby boy, though some also pointed out the subtle shade of Halterman — who seemed to be purposefully left out of the post's caption.

amy slaton baby
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

"The fact that she intentionally named herself and Gage & leave out Michael says a lot," one person noted, as another added, "why didn't she make special mention of his father just as she did for herself and Gage? Did I miss something?"

Others expressed their support for the YouTuber, with one individual stating, "I just saw the episode where you were questioning whether you were a good mama or not. You are an incredible mama and it shows even through the TV screen. Love seeing you with your boys!!"

amy slaton baby
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM
Amy Slaton

The seemingly snarky Instagram upload comes just one week after news broke that Slaton had left her husband of four years and moved into her sister Tammy's home with the couple's 2-year-old son, Gage, and 8-month-old son, Glenn, as OK! previously reported.

"Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids," an insider revealed on Monday, February 27.

amy slaton baby
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM
"They've been having trouble since last year," the source explained of the duo's rocky relationship.

An additional insider later confirmed Halterman's disappointing behavior, revealing the entire family isn't fond of his sluggish and bitter tendencies.

Source: OK!

"No one in the family likes Michael," a separate source spilled on Friday, March 3. "They think he's lazy with the kids, and jealous of the attention Amy gives to the boys."

Slaton has yet to officially file for divorce from Halterman or confirm the spouses' split.

