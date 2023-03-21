'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Husband Officially Files For Divorce Just Months After Welcoming Newborn Son
It's official — Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman are going there separate ways.
The 1000-Lb Sisters star's husband filed for divorce from his wife on Monday, March 13, in the state of Kentucky, court documents revealed.
Halterman's divorce filing came just two weeks after a source spilled the spouses had split after four years of marriage, causing Slaton to take the couple's two sons — Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months — and move out of her husband's home and live with her sister Tammy Slaton, as OK! previously reported.
"Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids," the insider confessed on Monday, February 27, of the duo's relationship demise. "They've been having trouble since last year."
Slaton's family feels the same way she does, as they dislike his sluggish and envious behavior.
"No one in the family likes Michael," a second source admitted of the reality stars. "They think he's lazy with the kids, and jealous of the attention Amy gives to the boys."
The former flames tied the knot in 2019, but their romance dated back far beyond their four-year marriage.
Slaton and Halterman first met in high school and dated for several years before exchanging vows during a Nashville, Tenn., wedding ceremony. The 40-year-old later claimed in a YouTube video that he and his wife had actually eloped in 2017 prior to saying "I do."
Following their nuptials, Slaton gave birth to the couple's first child in November 2020 — only months after she underwent gastric bypass surgery, which was documented during Season 1 of her hit TLC series.
Slaton and Halterman's second son was welcomed in July 2022. The mother-of-two recently took to Instagram to celebrate baby Glenn turning 8 months old — and noticeably snubbed her estranged husband in the process.
"Happy 8 months baby," Slaton expressed on Sunday, March 5. "Mama, and Gage and everyone love u baby!!!!"
Slaton seems to be handling the split just fine, as she even took to Instagram to share a series of happy selfies the very next day to show off her newly-single shine.
"Beautiful day to smile!!!" she captioned the photos.
