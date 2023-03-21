'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Husband Officially Files For Divorce Just Months After Welcoming Newborn Son

Halterman's divorce filing came just two weeks after a source spilled the spouses had split after four years of marriage, causing Slaton to take the couple's two sons — Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months — and move out of her husband's home and live with her sister Tammy Slaton, as OK! previously reported.

"Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids," the insider confessed on Monday, February 27, of the duo's relationship demise. "They've been having trouble since last year."