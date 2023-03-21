OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Amy Slaton
OK LogoNEWS

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Husband Officially Files For Divorce Just Months After Welcoming Newborn Son

amy slaton pp
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram
By:

Mar. 21 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It's official — Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman are going there separate ways.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star's husband filed for divorce from his wife on Monday, March 13, in the state of Kentucky, court documents revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
amy slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Halterman's divorce filing came just two weeks after a source spilled the spouses had split after four years of marriage, causing Slaton to take the couple's two sons — Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months — and move out of her husband's home and live with her sister Tammy Slaton, as OK! previously reported.

"Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids," the insider confessed on Monday, February 27, of the duo's relationship demise. "They've been having trouble since last year."

Article continues below advertisement

Slaton's family feels the same way she does, as they dislike his sluggish and envious behavior.

"No one in the family likes Michael," a second source admitted of the reality stars. "They think he's lazy with the kids, and jealous of the attention Amy gives to the boys."

amy slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The former flames tied the knot in 2019, but their romance dated back far beyond their four-year marriage.

Slaton and Halterman first met in high school and dated for several years before exchanging vows during a Nashville, Tenn., wedding ceremony. The 40-year-old later claimed in a YouTube video that he and his wife had actually eloped in 2017 prior to saying "I do."

MORE ON:
Amy Slaton

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Following their nuptials, Slaton gave birth to the couple's first child in November 2020 — only months after she underwent gastric bypass surgery, which was documented during Season 1 of her hit TLC series.

Slaton and Halterman's second son was welcomed in July 2022. The mother-of-two recently took to Instagram to celebrate baby Glenn turning 8 months old — and noticeably snubbed her estranged husband in the process.

amy slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"Happy 8 months baby," Slaton expressed on Sunday, March 5. "Mama, and Gage and everyone love u baby!!!!"

Slaton seems to be handling the split just fine, as she even took to Instagram to share a series of happy selfies the very next day to show off her newly-single shine.

"Beautiful day to smile!!!" she captioned the photos.

Source: OK!

Us Weekly obtained court documents regarding Halterman and Slaton's divorce.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.