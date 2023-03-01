'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton & Ex Michael Halterman Privately Fought Over Sons' Appearances On Show Before Calling It Quits: Source
1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton and husband Michael Halterman's arguments over whether or not their two boys should appear on the hit TLC show reportedly contributed to their recent split.
"[Michael] doesn't want the kids to be on the show, but Amy disagrees," a source spilled of the former couple's marital issues. "They have been fighting over this for months."
The source also noted that Amy struggled with Michael being "lazy" when it came to childcare, adding that the father-of-two — he shares 2-year-old Gage and 7-month old Glenn with the reality tv personality — was "jealous" about all the time and attention his wife gave to their children.
This isn't the first time it's been made apparent that Michael wasn't pulling his weight after baby Glenn was born. Amy broke down in tears in a recent episode when her husband refused to help calm their fussy boys while at a family barbeque.
"Everyone is having fun, having a good old time. I'm over here hot as h*ll, I just recuperated from surgery, I haven't had much sleep at all, and Gage just won't stop crying," Amy emotionally shared in a confessional, referring to her recent c-section.
Amy later left the table to try to calm Gage on her own as Michael continued to eat and chat with the family without offering her any help, leaving her sister Amanda to join the overwhelmed new mom-of-two.
"The boys started crying and I'm trying to choose which one to give my attention to at that point in time and I just feel like, how am I gonna do this? How am I gonna be a mother to two boys and not hurt one of their feelings?" the 35-year-old tearfully told her sibling.
"You're not supposed to be doing this s**t by yourself," Amanda reminded her at the time. "You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too."
It is unclear exactly when Amy and Michael made the decision to split. As OK! reported, although they have yet to file for divorce with the state of Kentucky, the exes no longer live together.
The source spoke with The Sun on Amy and Michael's alleged arguments over the show.
