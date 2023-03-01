'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton & Ex Michael Halterman Privately Fought Over Sons' Appearances On Show Before Calling It Quits: Source

Amy later left the table to try to calm Gage on her own as Michael continued to eat and chat with the family without offering her any help, leaving her sister Amanda to join the overwhelmed new mom-of-two.

"The boys started crying and I'm trying to choose which one to give my attention to at that point in time and I just feel like, how am I gonna do this? How am I gonna be a mother to two boys and not hurt one of their feelings?" the 35-year-old tearfully told her sibling.

"You're not supposed to be doing this s**t by yourself," Amanda reminded her at the time. "You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too."