'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Gushes She's 'So Thankful' To Receive Gifted Designer Handbag, Admits 'Gucci Is Not In My Budget'

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) was so excited to reveal the contents of a special gift in her latest unboxing video.
The reality star took to TikTok on Thursday, March 30, to show fans her brand new Gucci handbag and Dior sunglasses, admitting she could never afford these designer items on her own as a busy mom-of-two.
"Hey y'all it's Amy, and today I've got a very special unboxing for y'all," she gushed. "Y'all, I'm so thankful to Echo for reaching out to me to sponsor this video. Y'all go look at the website. They have thousands of handbags and jewelry and stuff. Designers on a budget."
"I'm a mom to two baby boys who have a lot of toys," she continued, referring to her boys, 2-year-old Gage and 8-month-old Glenn, who she shares with ex Michael Halterman. "I don't always have time to shop for myself, and Gucci is not on my budget. I need a choo-chi," she joked, making up a fake knock-off name for the popular designer brand.
In the video, Amy could be seen taking the brown $2,400 bag out of the giftbox and removing the paper to show viewers the inside and pockets before moving on to a smaller box to reveal a dark-lensed pair of oval-shaped Dior sunglasses with a tortoiseshell frame.
"So guys, I hope y'all enjoyed that unboxing, and I'll talk to you later," she said in the clip. "Have a nice day. Bye Youtubies, subscribe!"
Fans flooded the comments section with excitement for the TLC star's latest haul, with one user replying, "Omg I'm so jelly!" and another adding, "nice you deserve it girl. enjoy."
"Amy you look absolutely beautiful!" a third fan wrote. "Keep up the good work you're an amazing mom and the boys are blessed to have you."
This comes amid the 35-year-old's tumultuous divorce. As OK! previously reported, Amy filed an emergency protective order against her estranged ex in late February, days after calling 911 alleging the father-of-two had become "violent" and was "throwing things" during an argument.
Neither Amy nor Michael have publicly announced their separation.
