'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Gushes She's 'So Thankful' To Receive Gifted Designer Handbag, Admits 'Gucci Is Not In My Budget'

"Hey y'all it's Amy, and today I've got a very special unboxing for y'all," she gushed. "Y'all, I'm so thankful to Echo for reaching out to me to sponsor this video. Y'all go look at the website. They have thousands of handbags and jewelry and stuff. Designers on a budget."

"I'm a mom to two baby boys who have a lot of toys," she continued, referring to her boys, 2-year-old Gage and 8-month-old Glenn, who she shares with ex Michael Halterman. "I don't always have time to shop for myself, and Gucci is not on my budget. I need a choo-chi," she joked, making up a fake knock-off name for the popular designer brand.