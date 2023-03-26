'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Halterman Smiles Wide With Designer Bag Following Her Filing For Emergency Protective Order
1000lb Sisters' Amy Halterman got glamorous!
On Sunday, March 26, the reality TV star uploaded a carousel of snaps showing off her black and gold Gucci bag. She smiled wide wearing big black sunglasses, a black hoodie and camo pants. Additionally, the 35-year-old's bright purple hair popped as she basked in the sun.
"Watching a beautiful sunset with some amazing friends," Halterman wrote.
Fans ran to the comments section to compliment the mother-of-two on her fancy photos.
"The Gucci queen" a user penned. Others joked, "The new Kim K" and "That's Amy SLAYton 💅🏻."
"Definition of unbothered 🔥❤️" another supporter added, referencing the plethora of drama Halterman has endured as of late.
As OK! previously reported, on February 28, the TV personality filed an emergency protective order and opened a domestic violence case against husband Michael Halterman.
The pair are amid a divorce that has caused tension between them. Amy's filings came soon after she had to call 911 on Michael due to an allegedly "violent" argument.
On March 8, the legal paperwork was updated giving Michael "supervised contact with children," meaning the patriarch can see his offspring if his sister and mother are in attendance. The ex-lovers share kids Gage, 2, and newborn, Glenn.
On Friday, February 24, emergency services were called on the father-of-two after he was reported to be "throwing things" and "became violent." The brawl began due to a disagreement about the couple's future.
"Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn't want to," the report read, while also stating neither party was under the influence when the police arrived. The two children were at the house during the argument.
The pair filed for divorce 17 days following the incident in their home state of Kentucky.
Amy, Gage and Glenn then moved into her sister Tammy's home, to escape the volatile situation.
"No one in the family likes Michael," a source spilled regarding the 40-year-old. "He's lazy with the kids, and jealous of the attention Amy gives to the boys."
The TLC show has displayed Michael's idle behavior, when Amy was repeatedly left to take care of their two boys all by herself.