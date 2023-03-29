OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Amy Slaton
OK LogoNEWS

'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Puzzled After Amy Slaton Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Allegedly 'Violent' Ex Michael Halterman

amy slaton pp
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM
By:

Mar. 28 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Is Amy Slaton giving estranged ex Michael Halterman another chance?

The couple filed for divorce earlier this month following reports the 40-year-old allegedly became "violent" during an argument, however, the 1000-Lb Sisters star has since left fans puzzled after sharing a cryptic social media post hinting at their potentially renewed romance.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters amy slaton sparks reconciliation rumors ex michael
Source: @amyhalterman87/tiktok

On Tuesday, March 28, Amy posted a 15-second video to TikTok that consisted of a single family photo of herself and Michael holding their two sons — 2-year-old Gage and 8-month-old Glenn — at sister Tammy's nuptials last November.

"Pic of ny [my] little family at tammy wedding," she captioned the clip that was suspiciously set to "ily (Ii love you baby)" by Surf Mesa.

Article continues below advertisement
amy slaton
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

"Girl, what?" one user wrote in the comments section, with another adding, "If they were divorcing the last thing she'd do is upload a video and title 'my little family' so now I'm confused."

"So did they work it out or are they still split?" a third commenter replied, with a fourth noting, "If there is no abuse in the relationship I hope you guys can work it out. Having kids is definitely a stressful thing in a marriage."

Amy has yet to publicly speak out about the split or the reconciliation rumors.

MORE ON:
Amy Slaton
Article continues below advertisement
tlc tammy
Source: tlc

As OK! previously reported, Amy filed an emergency protective order against Michael only a few days after calling 911 on Friday, February 24, claiming the father-of-two was "throwing things" during a domestic dispute.

The official report stated the fight was because "Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn't want to," and also noted that both Gage and Glenn were in the home at the time.

Two weeks after the incident, Michael filed for divorce with the state of Kentucky.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

An amendment to the initial protective order made on Wednesday, March 8, specified that Michael may have "supervised visits" with the boys as long as his "mother and sister" are there, but banned him from doling out any "physical discipline" towards the children.

According to a source, the TLC stars finally split because the 35-year-old mom feels "Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids," further revealing, "they've been having trouble since last year."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.