'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Puzzled After Amy Slaton Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Allegedly 'Violent' Ex Michael Halterman
Is Amy Slaton giving estranged ex Michael Halterman another chance?
The couple filed for divorce earlier this month following reports the 40-year-old allegedly became "violent" during an argument, however, the 1000-Lb Sisters star has since left fans puzzled after sharing a cryptic social media post hinting at their potentially renewed romance.
On Tuesday, March 28, Amy posted a 15-second video to TikTok that consisted of a single family photo of herself and Michael holding their two sons — 2-year-old Gage and 8-month-old Glenn — at sister Tammy's nuptials last November.
"Pic of ny [my] little family at tammy wedding," she captioned the clip that was suspiciously set to "ily (Ii love you baby)" by Surf Mesa.
"Girl, what?" one user wrote in the comments section, with another adding, "If they were divorcing the last thing she'd do is upload a video and title 'my little family' so now I'm confused."
"So did they work it out or are they still split?" a third commenter replied, with a fourth noting, "If there is no abuse in the relationship I hope you guys can work it out. Having kids is definitely a stressful thing in a marriage."
Amy has yet to publicly speak out about the split or the reconciliation rumors.
As OK! previously reported, Amy filed an emergency protective order against Michael only a few days after calling 911 on Friday, February 24, claiming the father-of-two was "throwing things" during a domestic dispute.
The official report stated the fight was because "Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn't want to," and also noted that both Gage and Glenn were in the home at the time.
Two weeks after the incident, Michael filed for divorce with the state of Kentucky.
An amendment to the initial protective order made on Wednesday, March 8, specified that Michael may have "supervised visits" with the boys as long as his "mother and sister" are there, but banned him from doling out any "physical discipline" towards the children.
According to a source, the TLC stars finally split because the 35-year-old mom feels "Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids," further revealing, "they've been having trouble since last year."
