'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Files For Emergency Protective Order After Calling 911 On Ex Michael Halterman
1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) opened a domestic violence case and filed a protective order against soon-to-be ex-husband Michael Halterman on Tuesday, February 28, less than a week after she called 911 on him for allegedly becoming "violent" during an argument.
A Wednesday, March 8, amendment to the paperwork states that the 40-year-old may have "supervised contact with children" — likely referring to his 2-year-old son, Gage, and 8-month-old son, Glenn, who he shares with Amy — as long as his mother and sister are with him at the time.
As OK! previously reported, Amy called emergency services on Friday afternoon, February 24, claiming that the father-of-two was "throwing things" and "became violent" during an argument, according to the 911 dispatch filing.
The report noted the fight started because "Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn't want to," and further clarified that neither Amy nor Michael were under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the officer arrived at their Kentucky home.
Gage and Glenn were both present in the house at the time of the domestic dispute.
17 days later, Michael officially filed for divorce with the state of Kentucky.
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Called 911 After Ex Michael Halterman 'Became Violent' Over Impending Divorce
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Gives Sister Tammy Marriage Advice Before Her Own Husband Filed For Divorce
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Husband Officially Files For Divorce Just Months After Welcoming Newborn Son
Following the incident, Amy and her two boys moved out and are currently living with her older sister, Tammy, 36, at her own Kentucky residence.
"No one in the family likes Michael," a source dished on the bombshell split, clarifying that Amy's siblings think "he's lazy with the kids, and jealous of the attention Amy gives to the boys."
Michael's alleged laziness as a father and a husband was explored in a recent episode of the hit TLC show after Amy was brought to tears when she was left to care for a fussy Gage and Glenn by herself while Michael seemingly ignored her and the kids at a family get-together.
"You're not supposed to be doing this s**t by yourself," her half-sister Amanda reminded her. "You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Sun reported that Amy filed an emergency protective order against Michael.