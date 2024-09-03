'1,000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Arrested at Zoo for Drug Possession and Child Endangerment

1,000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton was arrested on Monday, September 2, for drug possession and child endangerment, officials confirmed in a Facebook post.

"Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," the post read from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department read.

"Amy Slaton Halterman, 1,000-Lb. Sisters reality TV star, was arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment. Brian Scott Lovvorn was in the vehicle as well and is facing the same charges. Both subjects have been booked into the Crockett County Jail. The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law," the post continued.