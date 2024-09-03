'1,000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Arrested at Zoo for Drug Possession and Child Endangerment
1,000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton was arrested on Monday, September 2, for drug possession and child endangerment, officials confirmed in a Facebook post.
"Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," the post read from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department read.
"Amy Slaton Halterman, 1,000-Lb. Sisters reality TV star, was arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment. Brian Scott Lovvorn was in the vehicle as well and is facing the same charges. Both subjects have been booked into the Crockett County Jail. The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law," the post continued.
Lovvorn and Slaton were both booked into the Crockett County Jail.
No other information about who was bitten from the alleged camel bite were revealed.
"The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence," the Sheriff's Department added in the post. "The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law."
Slaton, who shares her life on the TLC reality show, has been going through it in the past few years. In March 2023, her husband of four years, Michael Halterman, whom she shares sons Gage Deon, 4, and Glenn Allen, 2, with, filed for divorce.
During the December 26, 2023, episode, she said she was “ready to walk away” from Michael.
“I told him over and over and over again. ‘If you don’t change, I’m gonna leave,’” Amy said in her confessional.
She added, “I used to be the glue that holds our family together, but now I’m just the used piece of gum.”
- Inside Elle Macpherson's Secret Cancer Battle: Why the Star Refused Chemotherapy
- Jax Taylor Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With 'Bipolar Disorder and PTSD' After Checking Into 'Intensive Inpatient Treatment Facility': 'A Lot to Process'
- Ringless Nikki Garcia Breaks Cover for First Time Since Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Arrest as She's Seen Boarding Private Jet With Her Son
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the TV star was ready to "move on" from her marriage, she was still shocked when Michael went behind her back and "beat her to the punch" in the filing.
“I mean, I can’t really be mad in the fact to that because I’m the one that asked for it,” she said during January 3, 2024, episode. “But d---, are you not gonna fight for me? You ain’t even gonna try to win me back? You are just gonna throw our marriage away, like we’re a piece of f------- trash?”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Amy later showed off the divorce papers during the February 6, 2024, episode.
“I signed the final documents and that’s the end of an era,” she said. “I’m ready for it to be over with.”
“Even though the divorce was shorter than expected, like, less than six months, it took a mental toll on my body and a physical toll on me that I’m seeking help for,” she added. “Michael and me are sharing custody. I get the boys 70 percent of the time, Michael gets ‘em 30.”