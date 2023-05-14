'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton’s Ex Michael Halterman Moved in With His Mom Following Messy Divorce
Back to moms!
On Wednesday, May 3, 1000-lb Sisters stars Amy Slaton, 35, and Michael Halterman, 40, were in domestic violence court, where it was revealed that the father-of-two is "currently living with his mother."
In court, Micheal requested that he and Amy have equal time parenting their two kids, newborn Glenn and two-year-old Gage. Currently, Amy has the kids during the week, while Michael gets the boys on the weekend.
The estranged husband had to explain his living situation to the judge to back up his petition. Michael then divulged that after being kicked out of his and Amy’s marital home, he moved in with his mother, sister and brother.
The reality TV personality admitted he does not have a room in the three-bedroom home and has resorted to sleeping on the couch. But he later clarified that Glenn and Gage bunk in his mother’s room when they stay over on the weekends.
Amy expressed her concern for Michael’s mother, who may be overwhelmed if Michael is granted additional days of parenting.
In response, the 40-year-old’s lawyer claimed that additional days would be no different if the situation worked for the family on the weekends.
As OK! previously reported, in this same court appearance, the mom-of-two dropped the domestic abuse charges she filed against Michael before the pair filed for divorce.
The famous sister arrived at the Kentucky courthouse with her older half-sister, Amanda, as she sported sweatpants and a hoodie. Additionally, Amy brought their half-brother Chris and two friends along for emotional support. She seemed in good spirits at the courthouse, chatting and smiling with friends. Meanwhile, Michael was stone-faced and quiet.
The domestic abuse charges were initially filed in February after Michael allegedly became "violent" with Amy during a heated argument. This incident later led to the couple's split as Michael filed for divorce on March 13.
During the fight, Amy claimed Michael began "throwing things" after she wanted to discuss the future of their relationship. Amy took the kids and moved into sister Tammy's home shortly after the filing.
Additionally, the devoted mother filed a protective order against Michael, which she later amended, allowing him to have "supervised contact" with the kids as long as his mother or sister were present.
