'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton’s Ex Michael Halterman Moved in With His Mom Following Messy Divorce

In court, Micheal requested that he and Amy have equal time parenting their two kids, newborn Glenn and two-year-old Gage. Currently, Amy has the kids during the week, while Michael gets the boys on the weekend.

The estranged husband had to explain his living situation to the judge to back up his petition. Michael then divulged that after being kicked out of his and Amy’s marital home, he moved in with his mother, sister and brother.