OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Amy Slaton
OK LogoNEWS

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Reveals She's Turning Her 'Pain Into Power' After Split From Ex Michael Halterman

amy slaton michael
Source: @amyhalterman87/TikTok; amyslaton_halterman/Instagram
By:

Apr. 23 2023, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton gave fans an update on how she's doing amid her tumultuous divorce from ex Michael Halterman.

The reality television personality took to social media to post a selfie showing off her slimmed-down figure and bright purple hair.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters amy slaton turning pain into power divorce
Source: @amyhalterman87/TikTok

"A true queen turn her pain into power!!!" the 35-year-old captioned the Saturday, April 22, TikTok set to "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys.

The mom-of-two — who shares 2-year-old Gage and 9-month-old Glenn with her estranged ex — was sitting in the front seat of her car with her short, brightly-colored hair pulled back as she sported a lacy black top underneath a gray sweater.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters amy slaton sweet mother son snapshot glenn
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Fans praised the TLC star in the comments section, encouraging her to "stay strong" amid the tough moments of life.

"Yes ma'am!!!!! Keep that head held high and keep on keeping on!!!" one user wrote, with another adding, "You are the strongest woman I know!! This to will pass! Pain only makes you stronger!!"

"That’s right girl. You got this mama🥰🥰🥰" a third replied, and a fourth commented, "I'm really excited to see what ur journey looks like going forward with this awesome found confidence! I ❤u all."

Article continues below advertisement
amy slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram
MORE ON:
Amy Slaton

As OK! previously reported, Amy split from her husband in late February after the father-of-two reportedly became "violent" during an argument.

According to police and 911 dispatch reports, Michael was angry and "throwing things" while both of their young boys were in the home because Amy wanted to "separate" and he disagreed about ending the relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Following the incident, Amy opened a domestic violence case and filed a protective order which was later amended to allow Michael to have "supervised contact" with the kids as long as his mother and sister were around at the time of the visits.

Amy moved out of their Kentucky home and is currently living with her older sister, Tammy. Two weeks after the domestic dispute, Michael officially filed for divorce with the state of Kentucky.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Earlier this year, a source spilled the former couple split because Amy felt that Michael was "lazy" and that he's been "jealous of her attention toward the kids."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.