'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Confesses She 'Blacked Out' Prior To Being Rushed To The Hospital & Placed On Life Support

1000 Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton got candid about her health scare in the upcoming season of the TLC show, which premieres on Tuesday, January 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Prior to being rushed to the hospital, the reality star said, “I don’t remember any of it, nothing. I completely blacked out. I woke up a week later in the hospital, on life support. I don’t remember any of it.”