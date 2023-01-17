'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Confesses She 'Blacked Out' Prior To Being Rushed To The Hospital & Placed On Life Support
1000 Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton got candid about her health scare in the upcoming season of the TLC show, which premieres on Tuesday, January 17, at 9 p.m. ET.
Prior to being rushed to the hospital, the reality star said, “I don’t remember any of it, nothing. I completely blacked out. I woke up a week later in the hospital, on life support. I don’t remember any of it.”
The new season will show viewers what Slaton was going through after “[her] body shut down.”
“Two months ago, I decided to go back to rehab. I weighed the most I have ever weighed,” the TLC star said, referring to when she was 717 pounds. “I was here maybe, less than thirty minutes and my oxygen level dropped.”
As OK! previously reported, Slaton showed off her weight loss transformation after she checked into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits.
Slaton took to TikTok to show off her new look, and fans couldn't help but praise her for putting in the hard work.
One user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good! Can’t wait to watch the show," while another added, "You look so good Tammy! Keep up the good work, it really shows. 💕."
On Saturday, January 14, one person asked Slaton, who is married Caleb Willingham, to share more about her weight loss journey, but she explained why she hasn't been vocal about her wins.
"I really wish I could talk about all this stuff that’s going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes, my marriage, but I can't," she explained, adding that she is still "under contract" with TLC and isn't allowed to say much.
"Season 4 is coming out January 17. That’s when it’s premiering. But that’s only, like, eight episodes of a series of 16 episodes," she continued. "We start filming, B — season 4B — at the end of this month. So, I can’t give TLC FOMO. I mean, FOMO means ‘fear of missing out.’ I really can’t, I’m sorry."