'1,000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Warned She's Going To 'Die' Due To Her Weight After She 'Quit Breathing' In Shocking Sneak Peek

Later in the video, it's revealed that Tammy had to be given a tracheotomy — a surgical procedure to insert a breathing tube into a patient's throat through their neck — so that she could breathe in case of another health emergency.

'1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR AMY SLATON DROPPING WEIGHT AMID SECOND PREGNANCY AS SISTER TAMMY SLATON LOSES OVER 100-LBS AT REHAB

The 36-year-old also inquired with a doctor on if she could qualify for potentially life-saving weight loss surgery — something she has asked about in the past, but struggled to lose enough weight naturally for a surgeon to approve her for the procedure.