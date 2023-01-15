'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits.
On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section.
'1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEK
One user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good! Can’t wait to watch the show," while another added, "You look so good Tammy! Keep up the good work, it really shows. 💕."
Slaton provided another update on her health journey on Saturday, January 14, when a fan asked her to do a "serious" video and spill the details on her weight loss.
'1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR AMY SLATON DROPPING WEIGHT AMID SECOND PREGNANCY AS SISTER TAMMY SLATON LOSES OVER 100-LBS AT REHAB
"I really wish I could talk about all this stuff that’s going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes, my marriage, but I can't," she explained, noting that she is still "under contract" and limited as far as what she is allowed to say while filming.
"Season 4 is coming out January 17. That’s when it’s premiering. But that’s only, like, eight episodes of a series of 16 episodes," she continued. "We start filming, B — season 4B — at the end of this month. So, I can’t give TLC FOMO. I mean, FOMO means ‘fear of missing out.’ I really can’t, I’m sorry."
Season 4 of the series is set to focus on Slaton's time in rehab where the reality star not shed at least 100 pounds, according to previous reports, but also met her new husband.
Slaton and Caleb Willingham later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony Ohio's Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center.
"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," she proudly announced in November. "I'm married now!"