OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Amy Slaton
OK LogoREALITY TV

On-Set Tensions Revealed: '1000-Lb Sisters' Stars Don't Like Amy Slaton's 'Lazy' Husband Michael Halterman

slaton pp
Source: tlc
By:

Mar. 4 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

1000-Lb Sisters star Michael Halterman isn't popular with his other costars — especially following his split from wife Amy Halterman (née Slaton).

According to a source, the father-of-two — who shares sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 7 months, with the 35-year-old — earned a bad reputation among the family for failing to help struggling wife Amy with their young boys.

Article continues below advertisement
amy slaton
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

"No one in the family likes Michael," a source spilled to an outlet. "They think he's lazy with the kids, and jealous of the attention Amy gives to the boys."

News broke that the popular TLC couple had called it quits last month. Insiders further revealed a contributing force to their breakup was that the exes had fought over their sons' appearances on the show.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters amy slaton sweet mother son snapshot glenn
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

"[Michael] doesn't want the kids to be on the show, but Amy disagrees," the insider dished earlier this week. "They have been fighting over this for months."

This is far from the first time Michael's neglectfulness has been an issue among Amy family. As OK! previously reported, the reality television personality was left in tears when her husband appeared to ignore that she was struggling to calm her fussy boys at a barbeque.

MORE ON:
Amy Slaton
Article continues below advertisement
amy slaton
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

"The boys started crying and I'm trying to choose which one to give my attention to at that point in time and I just feel like, how am I gonna do this? How am I gonna be a mother to two boys and not hurt one of their feelings?" the 35-year-old emotionally confessed to sister Amanda after excusing herself from the table to calm Gage. Michael appeared not to notice and continued to eat with the family.

"You're not supposed to be doing this s**t by yourself," Amanda pointed out. "You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Amy and Michael's separation has yet to be covered on the show and sources confirmed they have not officially filed for divorce with the state. However, the parents-of-two are are no longer living together in their Kentucky home.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The source spoke with The Sun about the tensions within Amy's family regarding Michael's behavior.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.