'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals She's Been 'Thinking About' Having 'A Kid' Following Incredible Weight Loss

lb sisters star tammy slatons shocking weight loss transformation photos
Source: @tammyslaton2020/tiktok
By:

Mar. 9 2023, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Tammy Willingham (née Slaton) is warming up to the idea of motherhood.

Following years of claims that she didn't have any interest in having children of her own, the 1000-Lb Sisters star admitted in a recent episode that her experiences throughout her weight loss journey have caused her want to experience more of what life has to offer.

lb sisters star tammy slatons shocking weight loss transformation photos
Source: @queentammy86/Instagram

"I’ve missed so much and I’m excited to have a new chance on life," Tammy shared after successfully undergoing bariatric surgery following her nearly 200lb weight loss, before telling her siblings, "Who knows? I could have a kid."

Later in the episode, Tammy confessed it was also her sister, Amy, and her two, youngest nephews that helped spark her desire for motherhood.

amy slatton ig
Source: @AMY_SLATTON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

"I’ve been saying, I don’t want kids, I don’t want kids," she explained in a confessional. "I don’t know, just something changed.

"I’ve been seeing Amy with Gage and Glenn. So, I’ve been thinking about it," she continued. "Nothing’s written in stone. I don’t even know if I can have kids. But, who knows."

lb sister tammy slaton new boyfriend social media phillip food addiction rehab
Source: @queentammy86/Instagram

Another major change in her life potentially influencing her decision to have children is her new relationship with her husband, Caleb Willingham, who she married on Saturday, November 19, of last year.

The pair met while at the same Ohio rehabilitation facility for their individual health journeys, and despite Tammy's initial hesitation, they bonded over their shared struggles.

"It's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Tammy gushed of her unexpected romance this past January. "God truly blessed me."

Source: OK!

Amy also revealed she had high hopes for her sister maintaining her weight loss because of the support she now has in her relationship.

"When she first told me she was dating Caleb, I was like, 'That's good,'" Amy admitted at the time. "Maybe they can team up and motivate each other in a way we couldn't motivate her as a family because they are in similar situations."

Catch new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters on Tuesdays on TLC.

