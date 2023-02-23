'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Admits Being An Aunt Is 'What Keeps Me Going' After Nearly Dying In Rehab
Tammy Slaton wouldn't be where she is today — or quite possibly alive at all — without the help of her extremely supportive family.
In a preview of the Tuesday, February 28, episode of TLC's 1000-Lb Sisters, the 36-year-old broke down in tears as she was greeted by her loved ones while leaving a rehab facility she had lived in for more than 14 months.
Upon coming home, Tammy was able to meet her newborn nephew, Glenn, for the very first time since her sister Amy gave birth to him last July.
"Finally get to hold the little bear. That's what keeps me going," the reality star expressed, as the video showed the baby boy being placed in her arms. "When I get home, I'm babysitting both Gage, [2], and Glenn. They're gonna be Aunt TT's boys."
As Tammy was exiting the rehab center, her entire family greeted her with a huge sign that read: "Go Queen Tammy! You did the d*mn thing."
"They had a poster for me to read that everybody wrote a little something on there to celebrate me. I mean, this is about me at the end of the day because I'm queen," she quipped.
Jokes aside, Tammy was overwhelmed with gratitude to have her family be there for her on such a monumental day.
"I really do appreciate everybody coming. I needed them. I needed to know that they love me no matter what. I needed to know that they're here for me. They love me. That's one of the biggest things to help push me through to get to where I am now," the reality star, who is also the new wife of Caleb Willingham, explained in the clip.
Tammy was leaving the Ohio rehab center to undergo a gastric bypass procedure — which she was only eligible for after losing more than 300 pounds from her highest weight of 717 pounds.
Although her family members are determined to be there for Tammy, they understandably had some unshaken nerves and doubts as time neared closer to her procedure.
"I am nervous for Tammy. Anything could happen during surgery. I couldn't picture a life without my sister," Amy emotionally revealed.
New episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
