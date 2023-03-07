'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Ditches Wheelchair, Shows Off Body After Jaw-Dropping 300-Pound Weight Loss: Photos!

Tammy Slaton is keeping good on her word to drop the pounds! On Friday, March 3, new photos of the 1000-Lb Sisters star hit the web, and fans noticed that not only did she lose weight, but she also ditched her wheelchair and was standing on her own.

The pics, which showed the TLC lead and her sister, Amy Slaton, holding up an oversized champion belt, were posted on martial arts company Southern Indiana Combat Production's Facebook page.