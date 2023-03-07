OK Magazine
'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Ditches Wheelchair, Shows Off Body After Jaw-Dropping 300-Pound Weight Loss: Photos!

lb sisters star tammy slaton shows body weight loss photos
Source: Southern Indiana Combat Production/Facebook
By:

Mar. 7 2023, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Tammy Slaton is keeping good on her word to drop the pounds! On Friday, March 3, new photos of the 1000-Lb Sisters star hit the web, and fans noticed that not only did she lose weight, but she also ditched her wheelchair and was standing on her own.

The pics, which showed the TLC lead and her sister, Amy Slaton, holding up an oversized champion belt, were posted on martial arts company Southern Indiana Combat Production's Facebook page.

Source: Southern Indiana Combat Production/Facebook

"SICP was surprised by these two beautiful ladies! The 1000lb sisters are SICP fans!!!" the post read. "Thank you to Amy and Tammy for showing us some love! We are going to put a show on for you to talk about for years to come!"

Tammy wore a striped top and matching shorts for the outing, while her sibling donned a black and gray zip-up sweatshirt, floral skirt and black pants.

lb sisters star tammy slaton shows body weight loss photos
Tammy was rightfully all smiles in the snaps, and fans were over the moon to see her succeeding on her health journey.

"Good for her!" one fan expressed via Twitter, while another called her weight loss "impressive."

As OK! reported, in a February episode, Tammy explained she had to slim down in order to even be eligible for weight loss surgery, as doctors refused to perform the operation when she weighed her heaviest: 717 lbs.

Tammy Slaton
lb sisters star tammy slaton shows body weight loss photos
After putting in the work, she revealed she clocked in at 534 lbs — which was even better than she expected.

"I did that! I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions," she exclaimed. "I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

It's believed the reality TV personality currently weighs just over 400 pounds.

The star's accomplishments came during her 14-month stay at an Ohio rehab center, where she met Caleb Willingham, who she wed at the facility in November 2022.

Despite the fast timeline, Willingham received the seal of approval from Amy.

"When she first told me she was dating Caleb, I was like, 'That's good,'" she shared. "Maybe they can team up and motivate each other in a way we couldn't motivate her as a family because they are in similar situations."

