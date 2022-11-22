'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Marries Caleb Willingham At Rehab Center Where They First Met
A married woman! 1000-Lb. Sisters str Tammy Slaton star and beau Caleb Willingham tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, November 21.
The pair got hitched at Gibsonburg, Ohio's Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, which is where they first met and fell in love.
"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," she declared to a news outlet. "I'm married now!"
It was just one month ago that Willingham popped the question, doing so in the parking lot of the aforementioned rehab center.
"She's began dating Caleb in rehab, and I'm so happy they met in-person and were not dating online," a confidante shared of the pair after they announced their engagement. "They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They've been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome."
Slaton, 36, entered the rehabilitation program in January after her eating and drinking began to taken another turn for the worse, as her bad habits brought about several health problems such as mobility issues.
Slaton's journey to find love has been well-documented on her and sister Amy's TLC series, as late last year, she dumped her boyfriend and came out as pansexual.
"I broke up with Phillip because I was tired of him getting mad over every little thing," she explained at the time. "My door's always open to talking to people. And if something works out, then it just works out."
Slaton faced more hardships earlier this year when her Kentucky home was robbed while she was in rehab.
"The burglary happened shortly after the Slaton sisters moved out," a deputy stated of the ordeal. "The burglar[s] must have seen the home was unoccupied and broke in. [They] kicked in the back door and stole [Tammy's] washer and dryer, as well as some furniture."
Fans will get to witness her low-key nuptials when the new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres on Tuesday, January 17, at 9 p.m. ET.
