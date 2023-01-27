OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Tammy Slaton
OK LogoREALITY TV

'1000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Snaps At Therapist After Heartbreaking Weight Gain In New Sneak Peek

tammy slaton snaps therapistpp
Source: tlc
By:

Jan. 27 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

1,000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton struggled through a difficult therapy session in a sneak peek for the Tuesday, January 31, episode of the hit TLC series.

Following incredible progress with her weight loss while living at an Ohio rehab facility, Slaton hit a bump in the road — and took a hard hit to her mental health — when she gained weight for the first time since entering the program.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters star tammy slatons shocking weight loss transformation photos
Source: @QUEENTAMMY86/INSTAGRAM

"Gaining weight, it's hard," she reveals in the clip. "I don't want to disappoint my family or myself. But I'm human, so of course there's going to be days where I don't feel like dieting. I get cravings. I want drinks, like sodas, and don't want to work out."

'1000-LB. SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON CONFESSES SHE 'BLACKED OUT' PRIOR TO BEING RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL & PLACED ON LIFE SUPPORT

The dip in her mood only intensified when she had to sit for a virtual session with her therapist, Dr. Stapleton, who will determine over time whether or not Slaton is a good candidate for weight loss surgery.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters star tammy slatons shocking weight loss transformation photos
Source: @tammyslaton2020/tiktok

The television personality admits in the sneak peek that she's "not looking forward" to the session because she doesn't like therapists. Instead, she sits silently, refusing to speak throughout much of the call.

'1000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON'S WEIGHT LOSS TRANSFORMATION OVER THE YEARS: PHOTOS

"Last time we talked about some of the things that you could do to keep your hands busy," Dr. Stapleton can be heard telling her. "I know you've been doing some painting. Have you continued doing that?"

MORE ON:
Tammy Slaton
Article continues below advertisement
tlc tammy
Source: tlc

When Slaton refuses to answer, the doctor asks her what her "day-to-day" schedule is like at rehab, causing the 36-year-old to shout, "It's the same d*** thing every day!"

"I know my therapy is important, but it's been a rough week," Slaton explains her accidental outburst in a confessional. "I gained 10 pounds, Little Bit passed away," she adds, referring to her sister Amy's dog. "I'm really not in the mood to talk to anybody."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

New episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

E! News was first to report the sneak peek of Slaton's therapy session.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.