Who Is Caleb Willingham? Everything To Know About '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's New Husband
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton is enjoying the newlywed lifestyle with her husband!
On November 20, 2022, the reality star and Caleb Willingham were surrounded by an intimate group of friends and family as they tied the knot in a small ceremony held at the same treatment center where they met as patients.
"Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," Slaton recalled. "I literally married my best friend. You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham."
"I love waking up every morning and seeing his face," Slaton gushed over her man. "And seeing his face every night before going to bed."
Although it is unknown how long the 39-year-old has been at the Ohio facility alongside his bride, the pair is glad they can continue to navigate their health issues together.
"They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They've been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome," a source spilled of Slaton and Willingham after her husband-to-be popped the question.
As the reality stars continue to enjoy life as a married couple, both Slaton and Willingham are looking forward to leaving the health facility and moving into together in Kentucky.
The TLC star's partner has been with her every step of the way as she faces difficult health setbacks during her weight loss journey. "I really wish I could talk about all this stuff that’s going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes, my marriage, but I can't," she said about wanting viewers of the hit show to be surprised. "Season 4 is coming out January 17. That’s when it’s premiering."