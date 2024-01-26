Brad Pitt Is 'Hyper-Committed to His Sobriety' as Girlfriend Ines de Ramon's Healthy Habits Rub Off on Him
Ines de Ramon is turning out to be the perfect partner for Brad Pitt.
Thanks to the jewelry designer, the actor has adopted a new healthier lifestyle that's even helped him maintain his sobriety.
"Brad and Ines have a Zen room with aromatherapy diffusers and sound bowls," an insider spilled to a magazine. "Sometimes there’s an instructor but sometimes it’s just the two of them."
The exercise helps Pitt, 60, mentally and physically.
“The mind-centering practice has helped decrease his anxiety,” explained the source. “He’s hyper-committed to his sobriety and knows if he falls off the wagon, the implications could extend to his family and the producing business he’s spent 20 years building.”
The Oscar winner previously explained that he got sober in 2016, which is the same year ex-wife Angelina Jolie accused him of drunkenly verbally and physically assaulting her and their kids — allegations he's denied.
"Personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something," he confessed in 2017. "And you realize that a lot of it is, cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that."
As OK! reported, de Ramon is the first girlfriend Pitt has stepped out with since his nasty breakup, with the pair first being linked in November 2022.
A separate insider said the brunette beauty is unlike any of the women he dated before, especially since she isn't in Hollywood.
"Brad and Ines have a nice, easy-going relationship because their personalities gel," a source told one news outlet. "They’re both mellow and artistic, and they feed on each other’s creativity. They both share a love of art.”
"He appreciates that Ines isn’t in the industry,” the insider added. "And she seems totally unfazed by his celebrity."
That being said, she is familiar with how things work in showbiz since she was married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022.
"Brad and Ines have both been through very turbulent times with ex-partners," the insider pointed out. "So, they aren’t combative. They talk to each other rationally and reasonably when they have a disagreement."
"Ines has been good for Brad’s soul," an additional source said. "He’s had such a difficult time going through the divorce with Angie. Ines has given him a lot of hope. She’s a good influence in his life."
