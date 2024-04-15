Why Sober Travel Is Easier Than Ever, Thanks to Resorts and Airlines Expanding Their Zero-Proof Options
As more and more people become sober curious — meaning questioning your relationship with alcohol and thinking about trying sobriety — resorts and airlines are trying to help out and accommodate those needs moving forward.
Though going on vacation is typically filled with a drink or two at dinner or on the beach, this concept doesn't need to be changed. In fact, at Fairmont Kea Lani, located in Maui, Hawaii, Cameron Hall, who is the General Manager at Pilina, is all about creating something new for guests to enjoy.
Instead of sipping on the typical glass of wine or beer while watching the sunset, guests can enjoy a robust zero-proof menu that is equally as delicious — and, of course, perfect for your Instagram page.
"Until recently, 'mocktails' were often relegated to an afterthought of creative beverage programs, typically composed of a simple mix of juice, syrup, and seltzer. However, at Fairmont Kea Lani, we have embraced a shift in the trends by elevating the artistry and innovation behind our 'zero-proof cocktails.' Recognizing the increasing demand for low-alcohol and alcohol-free beverages, we are committed to surpassing guest expectations and ensuring that our non-alcoholic offerings provide an experience parallel to that of their spirited counterparts," Hall exclusively tells OK!.
On the gorgeous property — which consists of multiple pools, a spa, a walking path and so much more — travelers can pop into Pilina, "Maui's newest bar & lounge, where the inviting spirit of Hawai'i meets the soothing rhythm of the Pacific," the description reads per their website, and grab a delicious zero-proof option.
"An example of our creative approach in Pilina was our desire to highlight the exquisite flavors of Maui Gold Pineapples. To accomplish this, we created a grilled Maui Gold Pineapple shrub, combining it with Seedlip Garden 108, Maui Limes, Wai Koko Coconut Water from Kauai, toasted coconut flakes and a hint of Sesame Oil. This fusion resulted in a remarkably delectable non-alcoholic cocktail, introducing a savory nuance to a traditionally fruity libation," Hall explains. "Across the property, we have our Hibiscus Fizz which combines Seedlip Garden 108, Kula Strawberries from upcountry, local Maui Hibiscus flowers, lime juice and topped with grapefruit soda. Finally, to prevent food waste in the Fairmont Kea Lani kitchens, Chef Tylun Pang developed a recipe utilizing pineapple skin and scraps that would typically be discarded, to concoct a deliciously refreshing beverage. Our home-brewed tea consists of the pineapple core and skins, cinnamon sticks, fresh ginger root, honey and cloves."
He continues of the process, "In the creation of the Pilina beverage program, the ethos of 'Mindful Drinking' served as a cornerstone in conceptualization. We recognized the importance of investing the same thoughtfulness and attention into crafting our zero-proof menu as we do with our signature cocktails. The endeavor to redefine the landscape of non-alcoholic beverages at Fairmont Kea Lani is an embodiment of our dedication to inclusivity, creativity and exceeding the discerning tastes of our patrons. Our commitment to providing an exceptional beverage experience extends seamlessly to those who choose not to consume alcohol, ensuring that every sip is a celebration of flavor, craftsmanship and the art of mindful indulgence."
Hall explains they've "received overwhelming positive feedback about the entire beverage program, including our our zero-proof cocktails and low-ABV cocktails."
And it looks like this sober curious movement is here to stay. "We are seeing continued momentum in requests for zero-proof cocktails, and this is an area that we plan to expand our offerings to be more in line with quantity of offerings on our signature cocktail list," Hall says.
"I’m very proud of what we have accomplished in the first months of being operational. That fact that we are actually able to execute a cocktail and zero-proof cocktail list with 90 percent local ingredients is very rewarding in itself. Quite often when bars or restaurants say that they are supporting local, they might only add one or two ingredients to the list. This is just the beginning and we are looking forward to continue to develop our menu in ways that haven’t been seen in other beverage programs around Maui," he adds.
Additionally, it can be tough to find zero-proof options on flights as well, but Alaska Airlines, which flies all over, from Hawaii to Florida to Utah and more, is now changing the game, as they announced their newest dry option, the non-alcoholic Kölsch.
"The non-alcoholic Kölsch beer offers a refreshing blend of crisp and toasty malt character and lighter hoppiness with 55 calories per can," a statement about the drink reads.
Other in-flight non-alcohol beverage offerings include: True Citrus, low calorie flavor packets that can be added to sparkling water or tonic and make the perfect zero-proof drink, Stash Tea and Stumptown Coffee.
Alaska Airlines also offers a wide variety of zero-proof options and non-alcoholic beverages across its in-flight and lounge experiences.
"It's so important for bars, restaurants, and hotels to have inclusive options. Whether people are sober, sober curious, taking a night off from booze, or looking to experience 'dry tripping' — it's clear that drinking less is not fad, it's a lifestyle. In fact, now you can even find nonalcoholic beverages on airlines," Hilary Sheinbaum, author of The Dry Challenge and founder of GoingDry.co, a nonalcoholic event and menu curation company, exclusively tells OK! about catering to people who don't want to sip on alcohol.
So, what are you waiting for? Dry options are only getting better and better, so book a trip to the Fairmont Kea Lani on Alaska Airlines — you won't regret it!