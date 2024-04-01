2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Ludacris, Tori Spelling and More Rock the Red Carpet — Photos

Awards season isn't over just yet!

On the night of Monday, April 1, Hollywood stars flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which is being hosted by Ludacris.

"To me, iHeart is all about energy, love and [fans] wanna see their favorite artists," he recently told a news outlet of what's in store for the event. "I’m also — humbly speaking — performing as well. So, it’s all about the energy in the building. We gotta keep that as high as possible."