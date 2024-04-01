2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Ludacris, Tori Spelling and More Rock the Red Carpet — Photos
Awards season isn't over just yet!
On the night of Monday, April 1, Hollywood stars flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which is being hosted by Ludacris.
"To me, iHeart is all about energy, love and [fans] wanna see their favorite artists," he recently told a news outlet of what's in store for the event. "I’m also — humbly speaking — performing as well. So, it’s all about the energy in the building. We gotta keep that as high as possible."
The rapper said he has the same preparation routine whether he's acting, hosting or performing.
"It’s always [me] praying beforehand and thanking the man above for allowing me to do the things that I love and actually make a living off of it," he spilled. "Of course, you have rehearsals and you got things that you do beforehand — but besides that, it’s between you and the man upstairs."
Scroll down to see who has arrived to the red carpet.
The host of the night stood out in a baby blue leather jacket.
Actress Tori Spelling looked trendy in her first red carpet since filing for divorce from Dean McDermott last week.
Oscar winner Jared Leto worked the camera with his signature long hair.
Country crooner Lainey Wilson showed off her flair for fashion in a Western-inspired outfit, complete with a cowgirl hat.
Dancing With the Stars professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy showed up solo in a tan suit.
Bush singer and guitarist Gavin Rossdale added a pop of color with a bright yellow T-shirt.
*NSYNC member Lance Bass wore a matching grey ensemble to offset his pink locks.
Singer Meghan Trainor kept it simple in a baby pink dress and black tights.
Flavor Flav rocked his signature timepiece necklace.
Actress Niecy Nash looked elegant in a black and white gown.
Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean kept it casual.