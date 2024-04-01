OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > IHeartRadio Music Awards
OK LogoPHOTOS

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Ludacris, Tori Spelling and More Rock the Red Carpet — Photos

iheartradio music awards red carpet photos
By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 7:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Awards season isn't over just yet!

On the night of Monday, April 1, Hollywood stars flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which is being hosted by Ludacris.

"To me, iHeart is all about energy, love and [fans] wanna see their favorite artists," he recently told a news outlet of what's in store for the event. "I’m also — humbly speaking — performing as well. So, it’s all about the energy in the building. We gotta keep that as high as possible."

Article continues below advertisement

The rapper said he has the same preparation routine whether he's acting, hosting or performing.

"It’s always [me] praying beforehand and thanking the man above for allowing me to do the things that I love and actually make a living off of it," he spilled. "Of course, you have rehearsals and you got things that you do beforehand — but besides that, it’s between you and the man upstairs."

Scroll down to see who has arrived to the red carpet.

iheartradio music awards
Source: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX

The host of the night stood out in a baby blue leather jacket.

Article continues below advertisement
iheartradio music awards red carpet photos tori
Source: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX

Actress Tori Spelling looked trendy in her first red carpet since filing for divorce from Dean McDermott last week.

Article continues below advertisement
iheartradio music awards red carpet photos leto
Source: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX

Oscar winner Jared Leto worked the camera with his signature long hair.

Article continues below advertisement
iheartradio music awards
Source: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX

Country crooner Lainey Wilson showed off her flair for fashion in a Western-inspired outfit, complete with a cowgirl hat.

Article continues below advertisement
iheartradio music awards
Source: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX

Dancing With the Stars professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy showed up solo in a tan suit.

Article continues below advertisement
iheartradio music awards red carpet photos rossdale
Source: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX
MORE ON:
IHeartRadio Music Awards

Bush singer and guitarist Gavin Rossdale added a pop of color with a bright yellow T-shirt.

Article continues below advertisement
iheartradio music awards
Source: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX

*NSYNC member Lance Bass wore a matching grey ensemble to offset his pink locks.

Article continues below advertisement
iheartradio music awards red carpet photos trainor
Source: mega

Singer Meghan Trainor kept it simple in a baby pink dress and black tights.

Article continues below advertisement
iheartradio music awards
Source: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX

Flavor Flav rocked his signature timepiece necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
iheartradio music awards red carpet photos nash
Source: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX

Actress Niecy Nash looked elegant in a black and white gown.

iheartradio music awards red carpet photos aj
Source: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean kept it casual.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.