'Looks a Mess!': JoJo Siwa's Goth-Inspired Look Divides Fans at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards
JoJo Siwa's outfit for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards left fans puzzled.
The Dance Moms alum, 20, stepped out for the star-studded event on Monday, April 1, in Los Angeles in an outlandish, goth-inspired look — complete with dark face art and a bedazzled leotard. However, the internet was not loving the villainous ensemble.
"Why is JoJo Siwa doing Kiss cosplay?" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user asked in reference to the '80s band.
"Why does JoJo Siwa look like she just debuted as the latest WWE villain?" a second person chimed in about the outfit. "Ummm.. JoJo Siwa looks a MESS," a third wrote.
Despite the harsh critiques, the entertainer hasn't let the haters get to her. "I think people forget that my whole life has been criticized and judged and watched. It’s not easy. It’s very tough. I’ve had a lot of people say really cruel things to me, but I have a really good bubble of people," she explained to a reporter on the red carpet.
Siwa also explained the story behind her wild get-up. "This is a costume from my music video for ‘Karma.’ This is my black beast. I love it," the former reality star shared of her new single coming out.
"April 4th at midnight… ‘Karma’ is my baby. It is. ‘Karma’s’ my baby and ‘Karma’s’ my b----, that’s for sure… I’m really excited for it. It’s been in the works for two years now, and so for it to finally be here is massive," Siwa added of the new music.
The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test was recently slammed by fans after she revealed she has her future children's names tattooed on her. "This one's dedicated to my baby girl one day. Her name is Freddy. Then this one is dedicated to my twin boys, Eddie and Teddy," she said in a recent interview. "I want three babies, I got my sperm donor lined up."
"I can't be the only one that thinks this is genuinely insane behavior right," one person on X wrote about the odd moment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I TOLD Y'ALL JOJO WAS GONNA HAVE HER POST-DISNEY-LIKE CRISIS," another added.
However, Siwa has spoken before about one day wanting to become a parent. "I cannot wait to be a mom," she said in a recent interview. "I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many. I can't wait."
Extra conducted the interview with Siwa at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.