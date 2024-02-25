2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet: Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep and More Look Gorgeous at Star-Studded Event

The blonde beauty showed off her abs in this pink frock, which was custom-made for her by Versace.

"I had to stand!" the actress said of how she got around while en route to the awards show. "It's so beautiful. I'm just so thrilled. I've never worn anything like this before and I feel amazing."

Larson previously made headlines for gushing over Jennifer Lopez at the last awards show.

"It's been just the best and that's why I think moments like this matter," she told Entertainment Tonight of the viral moment. "It's beyond this whole nomination, winning. All of that is lovely, and it’s of course huge part of it, but it's so rare when this many [people] get to be together... We inspire each other and we watch each other's things and to have that moment where you get to like feel all realities and worlds are colliding is magical."