2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet: Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep and More Look Gorgeous at Star-Studded Event
The stars looked gorgeous at the 2024 SAG Awards, which aired on Saturday, February 24, in California.
From Margot Robbie to Meryl Streep, everyone looked glam amid awards season.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the best looks from the big night!
Meryl Streep
The actress wore a Prada dress for her look.
Brie Larson
The blonde beauty showed off her abs in this pink frock, which was custom-made for her by Versace.
"I had to stand!" the actress said of how she got around while en route to the awards show. "It's so beautiful. I'm just so thrilled. I've never worn anything like this before and I feel amazing."
Larson previously made headlines for gushing over Jennifer Lopez at the last awards show.
"It's been just the best and that's why I think moments like this matter," she told Entertainment Tonight of the viral moment. "It's beyond this whole nomination, winning. All of that is lovely, and it’s of course huge part of it, but it's so rare when this many [people] get to be together... We inspire each other and we watch each other's things and to have that moment where you get to like feel all realities and worlds are colliding is magical."
Margot Robbie
The star, who plays Barbie in the blockbuster film, looked stunning in a black dress, which was adorned with a pink taffeta.
Ali Wong
The actress turned heads in her outfit. "You know you made it when you have to take a sprinter van!" she joked to Laverne Cox prior to the show.
Lisa Ann Walter
The Abbott Elementary star sported a black cutout dress for the occasion.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone wore a silver gown from Louis Vuitton, which featured a feather-like design.
The actress has won some awards this year for playing a woman in London who is brought back from the dead by a mad scientist in Poor Things.
At the BAFTAs, she said, "I just want to say this in case I don't ever get a chance to again. I really want to thank my mom because she’s the best person I know in the world and she inspires me every single day and she’s always made me believe this kind of crazy idea that I could do something like this and I’m beyond grateful."