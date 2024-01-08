'Don't Make Me Cry!': Brie Larson Nearly Brings Jennifer Lopez to Tears After Meeting Her at the 2024 Golden Globes
Brie Larson almost lost it when she met Jennifer Lopez.
During a red carpet interview at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, the Room actress was overcome with emotion after bumping into the Latin superstar who inspired her to act.
"Oh my God. I'm going to cry! I can't deal with J. Lo!" Larson said as Lopez made her way up the stairs behind her before the two ultimately met.
"You mean to much to me. Oh my god. I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor. And you've always meant so much to me," the blonde beauty expressed to the Maid in Manhattan star about her hit 1997 biopic.
"Oh my God, don't make me cry," Lopez told her while adding what a fan she was of Larson's work over the years.
"Your work ethic is so important," The Glass Castle actor said to the "On The Floor" singer about her impact on her own career. "Thank you. I've been wanting to say that to you for a long time so I'm really — I didn't think it was going to be right now. OK. I'm gonna have to go do a shot of tequila or something."
"I just did one!" Lopez said with a laugh as she waved to Larson's mother who was standing on the side before heading off on her way.
As OK! previously reported, the Hustlers actress was not the only person to be gushed over on the red carpet. Lopez took time out of her strut past photographers to applaud her husband, Ben Affleck, and his work on Air.
"I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I’m going to express myself," she noted of her spouse. "He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him."
Lopez, who wed the Boston native in 2022, even gave a shoutout to Affleck's best friend Matt Damon starred in and produced the movie with the Argo actor.
"I love the movie. I think it was one of the best movies of the year. Happy for him and Matt who are both nominated this year," she added.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Larson and Lopez.