2025 Grammy's Worst Dressed Celebs: Jaden Smith, Bianca Censori and More Take Over the Red Carpet With Their Wild Looks: Photos
For better or for worse, celebrities went all out with their looks for the 2025 Grammy Awards.
As the stars walked the red carpet for the Sunday, February 2, awards show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., some hit the right fashion notes, while others completely missed the mark.
See which musicians were the worst dressed at music industry's biggest night.
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith made jaws drop when he showed up wearing a house on his head paired with a classic Louis Vuitton suit. Although the bottom half of the ensemble was chic, the top was a bit too bold.
Bianca Censori
Bianca Censori made the biggest statement of the night when she stepped out alongside her husband, Kanye West. The model took things to a new level when she took off her fur coat to reveal she was wearing a completely see-through mini dress.
Norah Jones
Singer Norah Jones' multi-textured dress adorned with a red belt made her look more like she was ready for her first day of school rather than the Grammy's.
Sierra Ferrell
"In Dreams" singer Sierra Ferrell went the theatrical route in a white embellished gown with a pearl encrusted wand. Although she wasn't successful in the outfit department, she won Best American Album for Trail of Flowers, Best American Roots Song and Best American Performance for “American Dreaming” and Best American Roots Performance for “Lighthouse" during the un-televised Premiere Ceremony.
Joy Villa
Joy Villa is at it again with the wildest outfits. The "Empty" vocalist rolled up to the ceremony in a gold polka-dot dress, a dog necklace and a MAGA-inspired cap that read, "The Hat Stays On."
Teddy Swims
Teddy Swims entered the building in a bejeweled neutral toned two-piece suit along with a newsboy cap. Despite any criticism, the chart-topper loved his ensemble.
“My favorite thing about me, is I always try to go for a little punk rock, but a little bit of babygirl, you know?" he teased E! News about his look before the event. "So, there's little hearts, there's a little bit of barbed wire action. It's really all tough and really flashy, so I'm excited. It’s all about love and style and that lines up with me exactly."
Willow Smith
Just like her famous sibling, Willow Smith did not seem to knock it out of the park with her style this time around. The young artist rocked a black bra and matching shorts with a long black tailored coat with t-bar chain detail in black viscose from McQueen Autumn Winter 2024.