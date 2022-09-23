Off The Rails! Madonna Passionately Tongue Kisses Tokischa & Provocatively Smokes Cigarettes In New Music Video

Madonna provocatively posed in risqué clothing while she locked lips and danced with the Dominican rapper throughout several scenes of the sexy shoot. In other footage, the Queen of Pop looked away from the camera as she candidly smoked and and posed in thigh high PVC black boots and lingerie.

The star captioned the series of seductive photos, "Hung up On Tokischa in Washington Heights………..👅💦🚒 😎🔥 @tokischa.popola," and fans were quick to fill her comments section with their opinions.