Madonna & Cardi B Settle Tension After Clashing Over Sexuality
Madonna and Cardi B settled a heated feud after the Queen of Pop claimed the rapper owed her credit since she was the one who paved the way for a sex-positive music industry.
“I talked to Madonna… It was beautiful,” the "Bodak Yellow" vocalist shared in a tweet on Saturday, October 23. “Have a great day and drive safely yallll [sic] 😘.”
“I love you @iamcardib!! ❤️. Always have and always will,” wrote the "Hung Up" singer in response to the pair's resolved dispute, to which Cardi B responded, "Love you ❤️.”
The duo's back and forth began after Madonna decided to call out the "Hot S**t" rapper by name in an aggressive statement to social media.
“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X.," wrote the "Material Girl" singer in an Instagram Story on Saturday, October 22. "In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Wom[e]n kissing Wom[e]n and Me kissing everyone.”
"I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way," Madonna continued of the 1992 coffee table book.
“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman," the 64-year-old recalled of the highly controversial backlash she received at the time of its release. "I was called a wh**e, a witch, a heretic and the devil.”
Madonna closed out her lengthy social media rant by name-dropping some of the popular stars that haven't been as scrutinized for their risqué antics.
“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball,” the mother-of-six wrote, as she concluded with, “You’re welcome bitches ……. 🤡.”
Cardi B was not fond of Madonna trying to take credit for her success and immediately clapped back with a heated statement of her own.
“I literally payed [sic] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her…," the 30-year-old wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Sunday, October 23. "She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth.”
“These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself,” the mother-of-two continued. “If I type ‘suck my d**k’ you gone hear the tone b**ch.”