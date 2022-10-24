Madonna & Cardi B Settle Tension After Clashing Over Sexuality

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X.," wrote the "Material Girl" singer in an Instagram Story on Saturday, October 22. "In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Wom[e]n kissing Wom[e]n and Me kissing everyone.”

"I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way," Madonna continued of the 1992 coffee table book.

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman," the 64-year-old recalled of the highly controversial backlash she received at the time of its release. "I was called a wh**e, a witch, a heretic and the devil.”